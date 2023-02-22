Te Ao Māori
Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Manu Mātui

“Their [the elders'] legacy lives on through the descendants as we waiata and haka to maintain our history and tell our stories from Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi, as we remain unapologetically Ngāpuhi” - Ngā Manu Mātui’ (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Established in 2010, Ngā Manu Mātui’s constituent hapū are from Ngāti Rēhia, Whangaroa, Kaikohe and Moerewa from the Te Tai Tokerau region.

Click here to view their performances.

Ngā Manu Mātui’s kaupapa honours their elders who dedicated their lives to the preservation of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga through the establishment of Kura Kaupapa Māori and Kōhanga Reo, creating an awakening of language.

“Their legacy lives on through the descendants as we waiata and haka to maintain our history and tell our stories from Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi, as we remain unapologetically Ngāpuhi,” says the kapa.

with Rukuwai Tipene-Allen is their manukura wahine while Mana Epiha doubles as both the kapa’s manukura tāne and leader.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Taku rau pūriri

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngāti Whātua Heru Hāpai

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Toea mai rā te ata i ngārahu

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Tū A Ngāpuhi

Poi Te Reo Rangatira

Haka Ngā Poupou

Whakawātea (exit) Te Mātui; Rereata, Tohunga o Ngāpuhi

Te Matatini day one schedule.

Te Matatini day one schedule. (Source: 1News)

