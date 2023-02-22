Te Ao Māori
Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

“Ka ngaro te reo i Wairarapa engari ka hoki mai i ngā tamariki mokopuna." (The language will be lost in Wairarapa but it will return with the younger generations) - Paora Potangaroa

"Ka ngaro te reo i Wairarapa engari ka hoki mai i ngā tamariki mokopuna." (The language will be lost in Wairarapa but it will return with the younger generations) - Paora Potangaroa

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa are a Ngāti Kahungunu rohe-based kapa haka established in 2015. Their constituent hapū are from the Wairarapa centering around Te Oreore, Hauariki, Papawai, Hurunuiorangi and Te Rangimārie, affiliating to Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne iwi.

Their kaupapa are encapsulated in the prophetic words of the late tupuna Paora Potangaroa:

“Ka ngaro te reo i Wairarapa engari ka hoki mai i ngā tamariki mokopuna.

The language will be lost in Wairarapa but it will return with the younger generations.”

Kikorangi (blue), mā (white) and pango (black) are the kapa’s colours found on their kākahu. Included in their kākahu design is a tapatoru (triangle) which symbolises Te Aho Matua, while the poutama pattern represents their commitment to their kaupapa of having the reo with the younger generations.

Their manukura tāne is Te Korou Whangataua with Irihapeti Roberts as manukura wahine, who also serves as the kapa’s leader.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) He mātauranga ora

Whakaeke (entrance) He Whatutoto

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Ko Te Aho Matua Te Tāhuhu o Tōku Whare

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Moana ē

Poi Nau Mai, E Moko

Haka Āmine Atu Ana

Whakawātea (exit) E Aku Raukura

