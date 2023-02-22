Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Waka Huia

29 mins ago
“Ki te wātea te hinengaro, me te kaha o te rere o te wairua, ka taea ngā mea katoa." (If the mind is free, and the spirit flows freely, anything is possible) - Dr. Ngāpō Wehi

“Ki te wātea te hinengaro, me te kaha o te rere o te wairua, ka taea ngā mea katoa." (If the mind is free, and the spirit flows freely, anything is possible) - Dr. Ngāpō Wehi (Source: Te Karere / TVNZ)

This kapa was established in 1981 by the late Dr. Ngāpō Wehi and his Pimia Wehi and is now led by Tāpeta and Annettee Wehi. The Tāmaki Makaurau-based rohe is pantribal.

Click here to view their performances.

The kapa proudly acknowledges its members’ diverse whakapapa.

Their kaupapa is forever enshrined in the words of the late Dr. Ngāpō Wehi,

“Ki te wātea te hinengaro, me te kaha o te rere o te wairua, ka taea ngā mea katoa.

“If the mind is free, and the spirit flows freely, anything is possible.”

This reference to limitless potential is visible in their kākahu design taking inspiration from the Māori view of the creation of the world with the colour pango (black) symbolising the darkness the children of Ranginui and Papatūānuku dwelt in, whero (red) the aristocratic whakapapa of the performers and finally mā (white) a representation of Te Ao Mārama.

The taimana (diamond) patterns hold a dual meaning. Symbolising the ngā kete wānanga, Te Kete Aronui (the basket of peace, arts and crafts), Te Kete Tūātea (evil and war) and Te Kete Tūāuri (the basket of sacred knowledge – the energy that is beyond sense perception, karakia), they also symbolise the generations of Te Waka Huia – past, present and future and their knowledge and talents and skills.

The kapa’s korowai is in honour of their late matriarch Pīmia Wehi. The piupiu contains a mūmū pattern which is found on tukutuku panels. Again, this pattern references whakapapa, inclusive of iwi connections, friendships, allies and intermarriage connections.

Jamus Webster is their manukura tāne and Rawinia Moeau is their manukura wahine.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Arohaina mai

Whakaeke (entrance) Ko Tū, ko Rongo ki Tāmaki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Manawaroa

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Kāore i ahau te tikanga

Poi Taku Manu Huia

Haka Koutou te hunga kakīwhero

Whakawātea (exit) Ekea Te Taiāniwhaniwha

Te Matatini day one schedule.

Te Matatini day one schedule. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTe MatatiniTe Ao MāoriArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Gloriavale mother limits contact with daughter, 'trying to undermine my faith'

Gloriavale mother limits contact with daughter, 'trying to undermine my faith'

18 mins ago

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Manu Mātui

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Manu Mātui

22 mins ago

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

29 mins ago

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Waka Huia

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Waka Huia

36 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Auckland Civil Defence provides cyclone update

Full video: Auckland Civil Defence provides cyclone update

12:41pm

Piha residents fear more flooding, slips as drains still blocked

Piha residents fear more flooding, slips as drains still blocked
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Manu Mātui

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Die-hard Te Matatini fans wait for hours for opening

6000 kapa haka performers descend on Auckland for Te Matatini