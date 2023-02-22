Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Waka Huia

This kapa was established in 1981 by the late Dr. Ngāpō Wehi and his Pimia Wehi and is now led by Tāpeta and Annettee Wehi. The Tāmaki Makaurau-based rohe is pantribal.

The kapa proudly acknowledges its members’ diverse whakapapa.

Their kaupapa is forever enshrined in the words of the late Dr. Ngāpō Wehi,

“Ki te wātea te hinengaro, me te kaha o te rere o te wairua, ka taea ngā mea katoa.

“If the mind is free, and the spirit flows freely, anything is possible.”

This reference to limitless potential is visible in their kākahu design taking inspiration from the Māori view of the creation of the world with the colour pango (black) symbolising the darkness the children of Ranginui and Papatūānuku dwelt in, whero (red) the aristocratic whakapapa of the performers and finally mā (white) a representation of Te Ao Mārama.

The taimana (diamond) patterns hold a dual meaning. Symbolising the ngā kete wānanga, Te Kete Aronui (the basket of peace, arts and crafts), Te Kete Tūātea (evil and war) and Te Kete Tūāuri (the basket of sacred knowledge – the energy that is beyond sense perception, karakia), they also symbolise the generations of Te Waka Huia – past, present and future and their knowledge and talents and skills.

The kapa’s korowai is in honour of their late matriarch Pīmia Wehi. The piupiu contains a mūmū pattern which is found on tukutuku panels. Again, this pattern references whakapapa, inclusive of iwi connections, friendships, allies and intermarriage connections.

Jamus Webster is their manukura tāne and Rawinia Moeau is their manukura wahine.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Arohaina mai

Whakaeke (entrance) Ko Tū, ko Rongo ki Tāmaki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Manawaroa

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Kāore i ahau te tikanga

Poi Taku Manu Huia

Haka Koutou te hunga kakīwhero

Whakawātea (exit) Ekea Te Taiāniwhaniwha

