Live: National state of emergency declared

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Live updates

10.10am: A national state of emergency has only been declared three times. including today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous two times were for the Christchurch earthquakes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This declaration enables the Government to support the affected regions, coordinate additional resources as they are needed across multiple regions, and help set the priorities for across the country for the response," McAnulty said.

He added that a "pretty high bar" needs to be met for a national state of emergency to be declared.

10.05am: At this morning's media conference, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said Cyclone Gabrielle is "a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders".

"Today, we are expecting to see more rain and high winds," he said. "We are through the worst of the storm itself, but we know that we are all facing extensive flooding, slips, [and] damaged roads and infrastructure."

National State of Emergency Declared at 8:30am to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle



The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay.https://t.co/n4bOPil1Be — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 13, 2023

9.55am: Emergency crews were seen at flooding in Auckland's Howe Street this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency crews were seen at flooding in Auckland's Howe Street on Tuesday morning. (Source: Hannah Ellen)

9.50am: A number of seasonal workers are trapped on the roof of farm buildings in Hastings.

A number of seasonal workers are trapped on the roof of farm buildings in Hastings. (Source: Lie Tu'imoala / Facebook)

9.40am: Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty's press conference is about to start. Watch live here.

9.30am: More than 40 households in Eskdale in the Hawke's Bay are trapped due to Cyclone Gabrielle, Fire and Emergency NZ have said. Read the full story here.

Flooding in Eskdale, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Supplied)

And around 200 people took shelter at Auckland's Muriwai Surf Club overnight, Auckland Emergency Management said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"About 50 people from 33 households remain evacuated from their homes in an apartment building in Mt Eden, due to danger posed by a nearby unstable structure," they added.

9.25am: Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, will speak to media at 9.30am.

It comes after he signed a declaration of a national state of emergency this morning.

Watch the conference live here: National emergency declared, minister speaks to media

9.20am: British prime minister Rishi Sunak has called Chris Hipkins about the weather, a UK government spokeswoman said.

"Discussing Cyclone Gabrielle, which has hit the country in recent hours, the Prime Minister said that the UK stood by to support in any way possible and his sympathies were with all those affected."

9.10am: It's been a wild and frightening night for many in the North Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

See photos of the damage here.

8.55am: MetService have shared a photo of Aotearoa from above.

🛰 Aotearoa from above 🌀#CycloneGabrielle is currently centred just east of Great Barrier Island. But the sweep of her cloud is well past Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/9NmH3Rs19b — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

8.45am: A state of national emergency has been declared.

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, signed the declaration at 8.43am.

The prime minister and opposition spokesperson for emergency management both supported the declaration.

"This is only the third time in New Zealand history that a National State of Emergency has been declared," a statement announcing the declaration read.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAnulty will hold a media conference in the Beehive Theaterette at 9.15am.

The conference will be livestreamed here on the 1News website.

State of National Emergency Declared



The Government has this morning declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.



I signed the declaration at 8.43am. — Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) February 13, 2023

8.30am: Colonel Mel Childs from the NZDF said this morning that navy vessel HMNZS Te Mana is conducting a search and rescue operation to rescue an individual in distress and adrift at sea in a yacht.

"Overnight, Te Mana has completed a search north of the Hen and Chicken Island group and east of Bream Head.

"I have just been advised a locator beacon has been activated on the vessel and Te Mana is making best speed with an ETA of 2 hours.

"I have no further update on that task but as soon as we do, New Zealand Defence Force will provide immediate advisory."

ADVERTISEMENT

8.20am: Dargaville recorded a peak wind gust of 127km/h overnight, NIWA said this morning.

💨 Here's the top-5 wind gusts observed on our network during #CycloneGabrielle...



Even stronger gusts would have occurred in coastal areas & offshore islands. pic.twitter.com/EvGJpgJDhD — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 13, 2023

8.10am: MetService has updated its severe weather warnings and watches.

NZ's severe weather warnings and watches at 7.30am this morning. (Source: MetService)

Red heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland south of Kaitaia until noon today and Hawke's Bay until 11am today. A red heavy rain warning for Coromandel Peninsula was set to end at 8am.

Red strong wind warnings are in place for Northland until 9pm tonight, Auckland including Great Barrier Island and other islands in the Hauraki Gulf until midnight tonight, Coromandel Peninsula until midnight tonight, and Taranaki until 9pm tonight.

For full details and the latest, people are advised to monitor the MetService severe weather page.

ADVERTISEMENT

8.00am: Auckland Civil Defence are providing an update after a night of wild weather from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Watch the conference here: Auckland Civil Defence gives update on Cyclone Gabrielle

7.55am: 200mm of rain fell at Maunganui overnight, MetService said in a tweet this morning.

A number of other stations saw overnight rainfall over 100mm.

Widespread heavy rain overnight associated with #CycloneGabrielle has resulted in some large rainfall totals.



Parts of Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, Auckland, and the Coromandel all saw more than 130mm in the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/XCavNk08CN — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

7.45am: 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett joined Breakfast to talk through the forecast for today — and "there still is a lot to come" from Cyclone Gabrielle, he warned. Watch the full video at the top of the page.

Cyclone Gabrielle's position at 5.10am this morning. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

ADVERTISEMENT

7.35am: Gregory said there are "grave concerns for the safety" of the firefighter trapped inside a collapsed house in Auckland's Muriwai after a landslide last night.

He said it was a "highly technical" operation to rescue the second firefighter, currently in a critical condition in hospital.

7.25am: Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory will provide a media briefing at 7.30am.

It comes as a volunteer firefighter is missing and another has been rescued after a landslide destroyed a home in Muriwai.

The briefing will be livestreamed here on the 1News website.

7.20am: Auckland Transport warn the roads around Tāmaki Makaurau have been impacted by the weather overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You may find you can't drive your usual route. Our team are out there assessing the road network and we will keep you updated throughout the day. We recommend you stay at home if you can," the agency tweeted.

And MetService have warned "impacts will continue today".

#CycloneGabrielle has brought a wild 24hrs of weather around the North Island and impacts will continue today.



Rain also spreads into northeastern parts of the South Island with south/southeast gales across the northern half.



Keep up with the warnings: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/m9o1bxsh57 — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

7.05am: The state of emergency earlier declared for Napier and Hastings District has been widened to the entire Hawke's Bay region.

#CycloneGabrielle Update: A state of emergency is now in place for the whole of the Hawke's Bay Region. https://t.co/OVAh1MO7mr — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 13, 2023

7.00am: The owner of the Valley D'Vine restaurant in Napier is trapped in his house this morning, he told 1News.

Flooding at the Valley D'Vine restaurant in Napier this morning. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

6.55am: Here's a photo of the flooding in Auckland's Runciman.

Flooding in Auckland's Runciman this morning. (Source: Supplied)

6.45am: A firefighter is in critical condition in hospital and another is missing after an incident in Auckland's Muriwai last night.

The pair were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Road when a landslide occurred on the slope above, and the house collapsed, Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said in a statement.

"The search for our second firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land.

"A full rescue operation was initiated as soon as the landslide occurred, involving 10 crews from seven brigades and including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Police and St John.

"A geotechnical assessment of the area will be carried out as soon as possible so decisions can be made about resuming the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones. We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade.

"This is a very difficult time for them, and for every member of Fire and Emergency NZ when we are also focused on responding to the continuing need in so many communities across the North Island today."

6.40am: It's set to be another rainy day for Te Ika-a-Māui.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌦🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



☁️🌧️

☁️🌧️

☁️☁️🌧️ 🌧️

🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 13, 2023

6.35am: The Mangawhare area of Dargaville is the latest place where people are being urged to evacuate.

"Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation," Kaipara District Council wrote on Facebook.

"If you need to go to the evacuation centre, we have set up at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 58 Hokianga Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you can please stay with friends and family. You will be more comfortable there."

A reminder, a round-up of NEMA's advice is available here and a full list of local civil defence groups is available here.

States of local emergency are in place for Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty Region, Waikato Region, Napier City and Hastings District, with local updates being provided by the local civil defence groups.

6.25am: The Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently open with reduced speed limits.

However, Auckland Transport warn "it is expected to open and close throughout the day".

UPDATE 6:20AM



The Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently open with reduced speed limits, however it is expected to open and close throughout the day depending on the unpredictable approach of Cyclone Gabrielle, causing high wind gusts. All lanes are currently open. https://t.co/L4PWyp2IHc — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 13, 2023

6.15am: Auckland Emergency Management are reminding people to only call 111 when life and safety is at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

⚠️ UPDATE 5.30 AM ⚠️

Fire and Emergency is prioritising the response to calls where life and safety is at risk.

They are reiterating requests people only call 111 when life and safety are at risk to ensure people who urgently need help can get through to their comms centre🚨 — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 13, 2023

6.10am: The people earlier trapped in a car in Ruakākā, Whangārei have been evacuated, FENZ have confirmed.

6.05am: Roads are closed around the North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle's effects continue to be felt.

A full list of State Highway closures is available on the Waka Kotahi website.

6.00am: Here's a photo of Port Waikato Rd in Waikato this morning.

Port Waikato Rd about 5.15am this morning. (Source: Anthoney Bell)

5.50am: People in Napier and Hastings District are waking to a local state of emergency this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayors of the two areas signed the declaration at 4.31am this morning.

Anyone in danger is urged to call 111 immediately.

Heavy rain is easing now in Auckland and Coromandel, further heavy rain though for Northland, and Hawke's Bay to Wairarapa pic.twitter.com/wnXGQjtDMm — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

5.45am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group have issued an emergency mobile alert for the Esk Valley.

"There is serious flooding in the ESK VALLEY from the ESK RIVER, which is still rising," NEMA tweeted.

"LEAVE NOW if you are in a low-lying area near the ESK River in Bay View."

A reminder of the National Emergency Management Agency advice to people in affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Put safety first. Don't take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water," the agency advises. "Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

"People in areas being impacted by [Cyclone Gabrielle] should be prepared to evacuate and keep your grab bag near. Listen to emergency services and local Civil Defence authorities. Follow any instructions about evacuation of your area.

"If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for them."

5.30am: Fire and Emergency logged 55 storm-related emergency calls in one hour between 3am and 4am this morning.

"Fire and Emergency is being kept extremely busy with the Cyclone affecting a growing number of areas. We have lost radio and cellular contact with our people on the ground in Tairāwhiti and are working to regain contact by other means.

"Fire and Emergency is prioritising the response to calls where life and safety is at risk," FENZ said in a statement.

These include a person trapped in a car in Whangārei, and assistance with evacuations in Auckland, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.30am: 2500 homes on Counties Energy's network in Auckland are currently without power, the provider said in a statement.

"It is expected the network will continue to suffer more damage for at least the next 24 hours.

"The conditions are too dangerous currently for our crews to try and restore power, however, if conditions allow, they will start restoring from first light.

"Our fault crews are currently simply making safe, isolating power to any safety concerns such as lines and poles down and damaged equipment."