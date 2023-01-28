LIVE: 2 dead, 2 missing as Auckland hit by catastrophic floods

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather devastates Auckland.

What you need to know:

A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after "unprecedented" rainfall on Friday afternoon and evening. It will remain in place for seven days.

Three refuge centres have been stood up to provide shelter for people evacuating from flooded homes - North and West Auckland have been worst affected. These are in Kelston, Albany and near Takanini.

All flights at Auckland Airport have been delayed, cancelled or rescheduled and won't resume until at least noon today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has urged Aucklanders to support each other as floodwaters remain high. He will visit the city later today.

Chris Hipkins and Kieran McAnulty address media at the National Crisis Management Centre, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Civil Defence evacuation centres

West Auckland: St Leonards Road School, 15 St. Leonard’s Road, Kelston.

North Auckland: Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Waters Theatre, Gate 1/Main Entrance (off Albany Expressway), Albany

South Auckland: Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park

Live updates

9.19am: Two people have died and two people are missing in Auckland, police have announced. Both of the people who died were found in floodwaters on the North Shore.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of both these deaths are ongoing," police said.

"Police continue to urge people to stay home and not drive unless absolutely necessary today.

"Many roads are closed in the region due to flooding and slips, making it extremely dangerous to be on the roads."

More to come.

9.15am: This year's One Love Festival in Tauranga has been cancelled due to forecasted rain and weather-related travel disruption in Auckland.

"The rough weather last night and this morning has caused chaos, and there is no sign of it easing up over the weekend. From site flooding, to high winds, to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love 2023," organisers said.

"This, along with the State of Emergency that was declared for Auckland last night has to be taken into account when considering your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew. A total of 40% of our ticket holders are from Auckland."

Organisers say attendees will be refunded.

9.10am: Transport remains paralysed throughout parts of the Auckland region due to the flooding. The Northern Motorway, SH1, is closed in several locations.

Find the latest road closures in Auckland here.

Meanwhile, public transport also remains severely disrupted.

9.00am: Speaking to RNZ, the city's mayor Wayne Brown told Aucklanders that it "is not over" and that people should stay home if they can.

He said a number of evacuation centres were "compromised" last night.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (file image). (Source: 1News)

Additionally, he defended his response to the flooding after other leaders called upon him to call a state of emergency last night.

"The state of emergency is a prescribed process. It's quite formal. I had to wait until I had the official request from the emergency management centre," Brown said.

"When the police and Fire and Emergency announced that they were being overwhelmed, that's when they recommended I call a state of emergency. I was following the recommendations of the professionals."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon and several Auckland councillors publicly called for the mayor to declare an emergency last night - before he did so.

Declaring a state of emergency gives rescuers additional powers and allows authorities to provide additional aid.

"The decisions are guided from the professional experts in the field - rather than just from Twitter," the mayor said.

"This is an unprecedented event - it'll be interesting to see just how well prepared Wellington is when the earthquake strikes."

Brown is expected to meet with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins later today.

8.30am: In a statement, Christchurch Airport is warning travellers that its terminals are "very busy".

It says the airport has received a "significant" number of diverted flights from Auckland over night.

The airport said airlines are working with passengers to accommodate their needs.

"Everyone is doing their best to manage the influx of passengers and we thank people for their patience and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances."

8.16am: International air travel to New Zealand remains severely disrupted due to flooding inside the terminal, and an earlier runway incident, at Auckland Airport.

Forget AA35, EK448 is probably going to hit 13+ hours to go DXB-DXB.https://t.co/CjvlbB1ncU pic.twitter.com/e3S9eKPdzy — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 27, 2023

Flights have diverted to Wellington or Christchurch or returned to their destinations.

8.07am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says in a tweet that he is currently stuck in Wellington due to weather conditions. He is advising Aucklanders to "stay put".

Regular updates will be provided by @NZcivildefence The Beehive bunker has been active overnight helping local teams in Auckland coordinate the response and will remain so as long as needed. — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) January 27, 2023

All arriving flights from Auckland Airport remain diverted or cancelled due to flooding inside the international terminal.

7.50am: Fire and Emergency NZ say they are working through the backlog of less urgent 111 calls from last night, contacting callers to see whether they still need assistance this morning.

"Rescue calls were prioritised overnight, with firefighters attending first to people who were trapped in their homes or vehicles by floodwater, slips, and fallen trees. We estimate over 2000 calls were received,

"This morning the communications centre team has been contacting the other callers and re prioritising those who still need help, while new 111 calls are still being received."

Fire and Emergency said people should avoid driving through floodwater because of risks they'll get trapped and need to be rescued.

An Urban Search and Rescue team has also been activated and will be carrying out "rapid damage assessments: of buildings that may have structural damage.

5.45am: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is set meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today after yesterday's devastating floods.

In a statement from the mayor's office, Brown confirmed he would be attending briefings with Auckland Council teams managing the emergency response early this morning.

The mayor will also be visiting affected communities in coming days.

"I want to thank our emergency services and the team here for their hard work and dedication during very difficult circumstances," Brown said.

4.38am: Auckland Airport says travellers are beginning to head home as floodwaters recede.

More than 2000 travellers and airport staff had been cut off by flooded roads around the airport precinct, the airport said in a statement.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

"This is not the start any of us wanted for the long weekend in Auckland. We want to genuinely thank travellers for their patience overnight, as we contended with rising floodwaters, a runway closure and multiple flight delays, diversions and cancellations," said chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

"We’re also really grateful to the retailers that remained open tonight to support travellers and provide food and drink, as well as our team at the Strata lounge and other airport lounges who have worked through the night to care for travellers."

A number of passengers are still waiting outside at the international terminal. Auckland Airport said it would be working with borders agencies to help those travellers through formal border processing formalities before they could depart.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

"Due to the damage overnight and the need to check key terminal infrastructure, no domestic or international flights will be arriving or departing from Auckland Airport before noon Saturday, 28 January."

Background

Aucklanders are waking up to a flood-damaged city after Tāmaki Makaurau saw unprecedented rainfall yesterday.

Thousands of emergency service calls have been made and the Prime Minister is urging people to support each other.

The North Shore Civil Defence Centre was relocated to Massey University's Albany Campus from its original location at North Shore Events Centre last night.

"Those who are displaced or need assistance can access the centre via the main entrance at Gate 1," Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement

The New Zealand Defence Force remains on the ground in Auckland.

Civil Defence have announced payments for some Aucklanders affected by the damage.

If people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.