Photos: Scale of destruction in flood-hit Auckland

20 mins ago
A car is left propped up against a fence along with a damaged washing line and other debris amid widespread flooding in Henderson, Auckland.
A garage with water damage following heavy flooding in Auckland's Henderson today.
A flood-damaged home in Henderson.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on board an Air Force Hercules flight to Auckland.
A delivery van half-submerged in Auckland floodwater.
Flooding in Wairau Valley on Friday night.
Slips and fallen trees have led to the closure of SH1in Pūhoi.
Cracking has deteriorated at the summit of SH25A and a large section of the road has now slumped.
Flooding and fallen trees have forced the closure of SH1 Pūhoi.
Multiple slips and fallen trees have closed SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills.
The deluge has led to widespread damage to roads and infrastructure, as well as delayed and cancelled flights.
Widespread devastation can be seen across Auckland as intense flooding continues to batter the region.

A big clean-up is underway in Henderson as flooding washed through homes and even left a car propped up on a fence.

At least two people were killed in the deluge in Wairau Valley, while two others have been reported missing.

Slips, flooding and fallen debris has also led to the closure of multiple roads and damaged infrastructure.

A local state of emergency was declared by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown last night, and will remain in force for seven days.

