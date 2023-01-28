Photos: Scale of destruction in flood-hit Auckland

Widespread devastation can be seen across Auckland as intense flooding continues to batter the region.

A big clean-up is underway in Henderson as flooding washed through homes and even left a car propped up on a fence.

At least two people were killed in the deluge in Wairau Valley, while two others have been reported missing.

Slips, flooding and fallen debris has also led to the closure of multiple roads and damaged infrastructure.

A local state of emergency was declared by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown last night, and will remain in force for seven days.