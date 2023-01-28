Chaos continues with motorway, road closures across Auckland

Transport remains paralysed throughout Auckland after videos showed motorways consumed in surface flooding yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said several highways remained closed just after 8am - including parts of the Northern Motorway and Northwestern Motorway in Auckland.

Roads are also closed further up north between Auckland and parts of Northland.

In Auckland:

In the city centre: Due to slips, SH1 between Fanshawe St and Curran St Northbound one lane is open

Between Orewa to Warkworth, Northbound: Due to flooding and slips, SH1 is closed between Grand Drive and Warkworth

Between Warkworth to Puhoi: Due to slips and flooding, SH1 is closed between Woodcocks Road and Grand Drive. Expect delays Due to a slip, SH1, between Bawden and Greville Rd Northbound, one lane is open

In the east: Due to flooding, SH1 Southeastern Motorway off-ramp southbound is closed

In the northwest: Due to flooding and slips, SH16 Great North Road off-ramp is closed.

Delays expected.

There are also additional road closures across the local roading network, which is controlled by Auckland Transport. The agency posted an update on Twitter last night.

As of 10pm here's the latest list of road closures across Auckland (on both arterial roads and motorways). pic.twitter.com/LbgMdAeDuu — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, public transport users in Auckland have been told to expect delays. NZTA says the Northern Busway has been closed due to "flooding and road damage".

Please expect delays and cancellations across our bus network today as our bus operators inspect their fleets after yesterday's flooding to they're safe to operate. This will particularly affect NX1 and NX2 services this morning. pic.twitter.com/uZqljfElwa — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 27, 2023

AT says there will be additional delays and cancellations due to damage to buses caused by the flooding.

In other parts of the country:

Between Whangarei to Brynderwyn: Due to a slip south in the Brynderwyn Hills, SH1 is closed from SH12 intersection to Waipu. Expect delays. Freight and heavy vehicles should detour via SH12 – light vehicles via Waipu/Mangawhai.

Between Thames to Coromandel: Due to a slip, SH25 is closed between Waiomu and Tapu. No detour available

Between Kopu to Hikuai: Due to further cracking at a large washout location, SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai is closed until further notice. Plan ahead and use alternative routes. Detour via SH26/SH2

In its statement, NZTA also apologised for its slow sharing of information last night.

"Waka Kotahi apologises for its updates and information about last night’s events not being as timely as they should have been," it said.

Motorway southbound overflowing pic.twitter.com/9SK904iUo7 — Christo Montes (@MonteChristoNZ) January 27, 2023

"We know the public wants up-to-date information as quickly as possible in situations like this and we are sorry we did not meet those expectations."

Transport Minister Michael Wood intervened to direct the agency to continue posting roading updates throughout the night late on Friday night.