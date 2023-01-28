Passengers on Auckland-bound flights spend hours flying to nowhere

A long-haul Emirates flight heading to Auckland from Dubai has been forced to turn around after Auckland was struck by torrential rain and flooding that closed the airport.

EK448 departed Dubai shortly before 11am local time but was forced to turn around seven hours into the 15-and-a-half-hour journey after Auckland Airport was forced to close due to torrential rain battering the city and causing widespread flooding.

It was not the only long-haul flight that had to turn around. An American Airlines flight from Dallas to Auckland also turned back mid-flight after hearing the news out of Auckland.

AA35 departed Dallas Fort Worth just before 11pm local time and was five hours into its journey when the 787-9 Dreamliner turned around over the Pacific Ocean. The next flight to Auckland was also cancelled.

Auckland Airport will remain shut until at least midday Saturday due to flood damage sustained overnight and its effect on terminal infrastructure.

Photos from the airport last night showed the terminal full of water after Auckland was pummelled with torrential rain, causing chaos around the city and seeing a state of emergency declared.

Over 2000 travellers were stuck at the airport until the early hours of the morning, with flood waters having cut off roads in and around the airport area.

An update on the airport's reopening is expected later this morning.