Civil Defence payments announced for some Aucklanders

Civil Defence payments have been announced for some Aucklanders affected by the catastrophic floods on Friday.

The Civil Defence website says if people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.

Payments won't be made to those who have insurance that will cover costs or have access to other help like public donations and other government relief funds.

"If you're not sure whether insurance will cover your costs, you may still qualify for a Civil Defence Payment. However if you get a Civil Defence Payment and then your insurance pays for any costs covered by this, you'll need to pay us back.

"What you can get depends on your circumstances. You can apply for help with more than one type of cost."