New Zealand
1News

Civil Defence payments announced for some Aucklanders

31 mins ago
The bridge at Mill Flat was totally washed away. 

The bridge at Mill Flat was totally washed away.  (Source: 1News)

Civil Defence payments have been announced for some Aucklanders affected by the catastrophic floods on Friday.

The Civil Defence website says if people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.

Payments won't be made to those who have insurance that will cover costs or have access to other help like public donations and other government relief funds.

"If you're not sure whether insurance will cover your costs, you may still qualify for a Civil Defence Payment. However if you get a Civil Defence Payment and then your insurance pays for any costs covered by this, you'll need to pay us back.

"What you can get depends on your circumstances. You can apply for help with more than one type of cost."

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE: PM, Wayne Brown meeting today amid catastrophic Auckland floods

0:53

LIVE: PM, Wayne Brown meeting today amid catastrophic Auckland floods

17 mins ago

PM to travel to Auckland to assess 'unprecedented' flood damage

PM to travel to Auckland to assess 'unprecedented' flood damage

29 mins ago

Auckland Airport shut until at least noon following flooding

Auckland Airport shut until at least noon following flooding

31 mins ago

Civil Defence payments announced for some Aucklanders

Civil Defence payments announced for some Aucklanders

6:37am

PM urges Aucklanders to support each other amid catastrophic floods

0:53

PM urges Aucklanders to support each other amid catastrophic floods

11:33pm

Full video: Mayor Wayne Brown addresses Auckland flooding

Full video: Mayor Wayne Brown addresses Auckland flooding
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

LIVE: PM, Wayne Brown meeting today amid catastrophic Auckland floods

PM to travel to Auckland to assess 'unprecedented' flood damage

Full video: Mayor Wayne Brown addresses Auckland flooding