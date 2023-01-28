New Zealand
1News

Second person found dead amid Auckland floods, two people missing

9:47am
Wairau Valley flooding. (Source: Twitter).

Another person has died in Wairau Valley following unprecedented floods in Auckland.

Police said they were called to a flooded car park on Link Drive after reports of another man found dead.

Earlier on Friday night, another body was found on Target Rd, around 800 meters from Link Drive.

The NZ Herald reported the body was found in a flooded culvert.

A local business operator told 1News the man was kayaking on the culvert.

The culvert where a body was discovered.

Police also said two men are missing, one in Onewhero, Waikato and another on Shore Rd in Remuera.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Shore Rd where a landslide had brought down a house.

Police will continue to assess the situation this morning as one person remains unaccounted for.

Police are urging people to stay home and not drive unless absolutely necessary today.

