New Zealand
Air NZ plane 'lost directional control' on runway amid heavy rain

44 mins ago
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 (file image).

Air New Zealand Boeing 777 (file image). (Source: Supplied)

An Air New Zealand pilot "lost directional control" and crashed into runway lights while landing at Auckland Airport yesterday, amid heavy rain, authorities say.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has announced it will launch an investigation into the incident that involved an Air New Zealand Boeing 777.

The flight, NZ124, was travelling from Melbourne to Auckland and landed "during wind gusts and very heavy rain."

The TAIC's chief accident investigator Naveen Kozhuppakalam said, "shortly after touchdown, the pilot briefly lost directional control, and the aircraft veered away from the runway centreline."

"The pilot regained control, completed the landing, and taxied the aircraft to the airport terminal," he said.

"There was damage reported to six runway edge lights and to the aircraft’s undercarriage assembly, including deflation of one tyre.

"We've received no reports of injuries to passengers or crew."

Two investigators have been appointed to probe the incident, the TAIC said.

Auckland Airport flooded.

Auckland Airport flooded. (Source: Supplied)

“Their initial work will be to interview the aircraft crew, air traffic controllers, relevant airport staff and other witnesses," Kozhuppakalam said.

“They will also inspect the aircraft and runway systems, examining the site of the incident, obtaining any electronic recorded data and records. The investigation team have expert knowledge of aircraft operations, engineering and maintenance."

The incident - alongside worsening weather conditions last night - led to flight diversions and cancellations of all arriving flights to Auckland Airport.

The airport was forced to close its terminals on Friday night - due to torrential rain battering Auckland and causing widespread flooding.


2000 people sleep in airport terminal overnight

Earlier today, Auckland Airport announced it would re-open for domestic arrivals and departures from midday. It says over 2000 people slept inside the airport overnight.

The airport says international departures will not resume until 5am tomorrow at the earliest - apart from the three aircraft currently on the gates..

Meanwhile, there will be no international flights arriving until 7am on Sunday. All international arrivals until then will been cancelled or diverted away from Auckland.

