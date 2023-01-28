New Zealand
'We gotta go!' - Slip barrels down hill in Auckland's Parnell

By Casper McGuire
4 mins ago

Auckland residents caught a close call with a slip on film last night as torrential pummelled the region.

Up-close footage of the slip tumbling down a Parnell hill was sent to 1News this morning.

It occurred around 7.15pm last night at the end of Kenwyn St, behind Balfour Rd.

"We were just sitting on the couch and we heard a loud rumble and thought something on the roof was breaking," said eyewitness Melanie Spence.

"We ran to the window and saw the land just sliding - the whole cliff was basically falling apart."

At the time, trucks were seen on nearby SH16, struggling to get through the floodwaters - with one seen driving in reverse due to untenable conditions.

It comes after damaging floods impacted the wider Auckland region yesterday due to heavy rain.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is touring the damage today.

