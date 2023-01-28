Auckland's North Shore urged to reduce water use

Watercare is urging people on Auckland's North Shore to reduce water usage immediately, following serious floods overnight and a declared state of emergency for the city.

"Do not use your washing machines until further notice and keep your showers short. This is to reduce the volume of wastewater leaving your properties."

"The storm is having a significant impact on our water and wastewater operations," Watercare said.

"Residents living in Titirangi, Woodlands Park, Oratia, Greenbay, Waima and elevated sections of Scenic Drive are likely to have no water or low water pressure for at least the next 48 hours," read an update at 7am today.

All our North Shore customers, Please reduce your water use immediately. Do not use your washing machines until further notice and keep your showers short. This is to reduce the volume of wastewater leaving your properties. For the latest👉 https://t.co/liitumshc9 pic.twitter.com/THKgrJ041V — Watercare (@watercare_nz) January 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

A wastewater pump station on Wairau Rd has also been flooded and a 30-meter-long section of water pipe along Scenic Drive in Titirangi was washed away in a landslide.

Watercare said they are sending water tankers to the Titirangi area.

For other areas, Watercare said "our water treatment plants are operating and your water is safe to drink."

"Watercare is prioritising overflows that are damaging private property," Auckland Emergency Management said.

"Most of the clean-up activity will need to occur when the rain stops, as this is when the overflows will stop flowing."