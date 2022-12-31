Kiwi pro golfer Lydia Ko ties the knot in South Korea

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has tied the knot with Chung Jun in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Instagram )

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has tied the knot with her fiancé in a stunning winter wedding in South Korea.

The Women's World Golf No. 1 wed her partner of two years, Chung Jun, at Myeongdong Cathedral in the capital, Seoul.

Photographs of the couple's wedding were posted to Instagram today.

Ko said on the Henni & Hally: Women with Game podcast in October that she was the one to pop the question first.

"It's very complicated. I proposed to him as well and then he proposed to me. I was like 'why is it that the guy has got to propose?’'," she said.

"I did it very golf-like. I wrote on golf balls 'will you marry me?'."

Lydia Ko and Chung Jun during their wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Instagram)

Ko said in Korea it's common to set a wedding date before the actual proposal.

"Sometimes the guy will propose a week before the wedding, some people do it early and some people do a surprise proposal a few days before, so it's very different."

She said Chung, the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman Chung Tae, surprised her by popping the question during their engagement photoshoot.

Lydia Ko in her weddig dress in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Instagram)

"It was really cool. I didn't expect it. He was going on about numbers, of how many days we've known each other and things like that.

"For a second I was thinking 'why are you throwing numbers at me?' and then I realised what was going on."