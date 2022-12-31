Kiwi pro golfer Lydia Ko ties the knot in South Korea

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has tied the knot with Chung Jun in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has tied the knot with Chung Jun in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has tied the knot with her fiancé in a stunning winter wedding in South Korea.

The Women's World Golf No. 1 wed her partner of two years, Chung Jun, at Myeongdong Cathedral in the capital, Seoul.

Photographs of the couple's wedding were posted to Instagram today.

Ko said on the Henni & Hally: Women with Game podcast in October that she was the one to pop the question first.

"It's very complicated. I proposed to him as well and then he proposed to me. I was like 'why is it that the guy has got to propose?’'," she said.

"I did it very golf-like. I wrote on golf balls 'will you marry me?'."

Lydia Ko and Chung Jun during their wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Lydia Ko and Chung Jun during their wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Ko said in Korea it's common to set a wedding date before the actual proposal.

"Sometimes the guy will propose a week before the wedding, some people do it early and some people do a surprise proposal a few days before, so it's very different."

She said Chung, the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman Chung Tae, surprised her by popping the question during their engagement photoshoot.

Lydia Ko in her weddig dress in Seoul, South Korea.

Lydia Ko in her weddig dress in Seoul, South Korea.

"It was really cool. I didn't expect it. He was going on about numbers, of how many days we've known each other and things like that.

"For a second I was thinking 'why are you throwing numbers at me?' and then I realised what was going on."

