NZ gold medalist Emma Twigg talks determination, motherhood

People may think Emma Twigg's quest for Olympic gold was all about her skill, but the new mum believes it was her own determination, and the love and support of those around her that made the crucial difference.

Emma made the Olympic rowing team at just 21 but didn't make it to the finals in Beijing and came in fourth place in London and fourth again in Rio de Janeiro.

It was in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that she won the gold, the same year she married her wife Charlotte.

Her victory was so compelling a book was written about her journey by teacher, now author, Jessica Lawry.

However, having a child this year has been "a complete game-changer," Emma says.

Her routine has been shaken up; Hydration, nutrition, and sleep are still very much a focus - just not Emma's.

18 months on from Emma's triumphant win, Charlotte does the heavy lifting of motherhood while she trains.

It's this support, which she says she's so lucky to have, that she believes made the golden difference in Tokyo.

