Lydia Ko nails hole-in-one while on honeymoon

1:00pm
|
1News
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko. (Source: Instagram )

Lydia Ko has nailed a hole-in-one while on honeymoon in New Zealand.

The Kiwi golf star, who shot back up the world rankings following her strong 2022 form, married Chung Jun in Seoul last month.

She clearly took her clubs with her on her honeymoon, playing at the Tara Iti Golf Club in Mangawhai.

"Well this was fun," she wrote on Instagram after hitting a hole-in-one on the par 3 second hole.

"Stunning views, amazing golf course and even better company thank you Tara Iti."

She'll be hoping to carry that strong form into 2023.

GolfWomen's Sport

