Girl, 6, who got Black Ferns on Weet-Bix cards meets her hero

Kendra Cocksedge and her fellow Black Ferns will appear on next year's Weet-Bix Stat Attack cards, and it's all thanks to her biggest (and littlest) fan.

Last night on Fair Go, six-year-old Christchurch girl Daisy Dawson won her fight to get the Black Ferns put on Weet-Bix Stat Attack cards.

Though she wants all the world champions to be immortalised in card form, Daisy thinks nobody deserves the Weet-Bix treatment more than her idol Kendra Cocksedge, who she says is "small like me".

As cool as owning a Cocksedge card will be for her, it can't compare to meeting the heroic half-back in real life.

Luckily for Daisy, the team at Seven Sharp made their meeting a reality.

While sitting in a rugby field and lending her gold medal to her super-fan, Cocksedge said she never could have imagined herself being on a Weet-Bix card.

"I didn't think [it] would ever happen and now it's gonna happen because of Daisy's hard work, which is really exciting," she said.

She says she's seen the big news put all over social media and that the team is thrilled by the outcome of Daisy's campaign.

"A majority of the Black Ferns have been sharing [the announcement], as I saw last night, so I think everyone's pretty excited to be a part of that."

Click on the video above to watch Daisy meeting her hero.