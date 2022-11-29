Helping domestic abuse survivors personal for Ruby Tui

She's a powerhouse on the rugby field and a hero to legions of fans, but despite being at the top of her game Ruby Tui says she'll never forget where she came from or what her childhood taught her.

By Sacha McNeil

Tui knows what it's like to pack a bag in a hurry to escape domestic violence, which is why she's partnered with the charity I Got Your Backpack and Bunnings for their annual appeal for survivors of domestic abuse.

As a child Tui spent time at a Women's Refuge when her mother fled a violent relationship.

"I remember we got to the Women's Refuge and it's like an escape. When I was a kid, I thought it was like an FBI mission. You don't think, 'what will I need?' You're just trying to get out of there."

Looking through the donations already collected, Tui recalled how much small things mattered at that time in her life.

"I don't think any of us will see their faces or hear the kids explain what it means, but I know in my soul that it's going to mean a lot to them. I'm just stoked to be a part of this."

I Got Your Backpack is asking for brand new essential items and donations for families fleeing domestic violence to be dropped at any Bunnings stores around the country.

"They have to leave in such a hurry sometimes, they'll leave with absolutely nothing. I think it's important for them to feel like they've got the essentials, like a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant or a facecloth, and that children have a toy or a reading book that the parent can sit down and read with that child," Melanie Jack from I Got Your Backpack said.

"When you get through it you realise that stuff is going to become part of your journey and doesn't have to define you. My mum was like a superhero when she did this. I'm pretty proud of my mum and I hope I'm making her proud too," Tui said.