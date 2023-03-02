Ruby Tui among finalists for New Zealander of the Year

Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui is among those named as a finalist for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.
Also in the running are entertainers Jools and Lynda Topp, former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, and chief adviser to the Government on the Māori New Year Professor Rangi Mātāmua.
Last year's New Zealander of the Year was Tā Tipene O'Regan.
This year's winner will be announced on March 30.
The other finalists are:
2023 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātātahi o te Tau Finalists
Elliot Jones, Georgia Latu, Shaneel Lal
2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau Finalists
Marie Jujnovich, Sir Mark Dunajtschik, Professor Sir Pou Temara
2023 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year/ Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau Finalists
Emily Blythe, Robbie van Dam, Vaughan Fergusson
2023 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year/ Te Toa Taiao o te Tau Finalists
Camden Howitt, Jessi Morgan, Simon Hall
2023 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year/ Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau Finalists
Achieving @ Waitakere Charitable Trust, Pathway Charitable Group, Kindness Collective
2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year/ Te Pou Toko o Te Tau Finalists
Ali Muhammad, Dr Ellen Nelson, Maia Mariner
