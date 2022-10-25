Lydia Ko reveals unique way she proposed to boyfriend

Kiwi golf star Lydia Ko proposed to her boyfriend by writing "will you marry me" on golf balls.

Speaking on the Henni & Hally: Women with Game podcast, Ko said she proposed first, then her partner, Chung Jun also proposed.

"It's very complicated. I proposed to him as well and then he proposed to me. I was like why is it that the guy has got to propose, so I did it very golf-like. I wrote on golf balls 'will you marry me?"

Ko said in Korea, it's common to set a wedding date before the actual proposal.

"Sometimes the guy will propose a week before the wedding, some people do it early and some people do a surprise proposal a few days before, so it's very different."

She said Jun surprised her by popping the question during their engagement photo shoot.

"It was really cool, I didn't expect it, he was going on about numbers, of how many days we've known each other and things like that.

"For a second I was thinking why are you throwing numbers at me and then I realised what was going on."

The couple are due to tie the knot in South Korea next winter during the golf off-season.

Ko won her 18th career title over the weekend after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday night.

She finished the tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69.

“This is probably the best I’ve played, the most consistently I’ve played,” Ko said.