Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'the eternal king' Pelé

Brazil supporters show their gratitude to the ailing Pelé at the recent FIFA World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Tributes have flowed in for legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé after he lost his fight with cancer.

Other sporting legends have mourned the three-time World Cup winner after he died in Sao Paolo on Thursday (local time).

Widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, the 82-year-old global icon had been in hospital since the end of November.

His family had gathered with him earlier on Monday.

Pelé's family gathered around the football star at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. (Source: Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo said "a mere goodbye" would "never be enough".

"A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment," he said.

"An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always.

"The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé."

Sports broadcaster and former England player Gary Lineker said the sporting icon was the "most divine of footballers and joyous of men".

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

"He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to," he said in a tweet.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar said "before Pelé football was just a sport" for Brazil.

"I would say that before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment," he said.

"He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility.

"Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal"

French footballer Kylian Mbappé posted a photo tribute on Instagram alongside a brief caption: "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

Brazil's Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup in 1970. (Source: Associated Press)

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said "few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did".

"I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pelé play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums). Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show," he said.

"Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal. I confess that I was angry with Pelé, because he always massacred my Corinthians. But, first and foremost, I admired him."