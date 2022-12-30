Brazil's legendary footballer Pelé dies aged 82

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year and has been in and out of hospital since. (Source: Associated Press)

Brazilian football legend Pelé has passed away after a fight with cancer, aged 82.

Doctors said last week that Pelé's cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions". His family had gathered with him at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday where the 82-year-old global icon had been since the end of November.

The three-time World Cup winner was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Pelé's family gathered around the football star at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. (Source: Instagram)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelé began playing for Brazil at the age of 16, scoring on his debut, his first of 77 in 92 games for his country.

The striker first became a household name in 1958, where at the age of 17 he scored a hat-trick in the World Cup semi-final against France, and twice more in the final against Sweden to lead his nation to its first World Cup victory.

Four years later, Pelé was considered the best player in the world going into the 1962 World Cup, but was injured in Brazil's second game and ruled out of the rest of the tournament. Brazil still went on to capture their second title, beating Czechoslovakia in the final.

His third title came in 1970, when Pelé again led Brazil to victory, this time over Italy in Mexico City. Pelé scored the opening goal with a header and leapt into the arms of Jairzinho, a moment that is considered one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history. He assisted two more goals as Brazil won 4-1. Pelé received the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

Pelé's last game for Brazil was in 1971 against Yugoslavia. His 77 goals for his country remains a record, although it was matched by Neymar at the World Cup in Qatar.