Shocking video shows Argentina fans jumping onto team bus

A dangerous moment, which was one of the reasons Argentina's chaotic World Cup parade was halted in Buenos Aires, was caught on camera.

It saw Argentina fans jumping onto the team bus from an overpass to join Messi and other stars on the parade.

However, one fan mistimed his jump and crashed to the pavement.

Nothing screams Argentine support more than a guy still singing while being stretchered away in a neck brace pic.twitter.com/b3pEh2pUpn — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) December 20, 2022

There are reports from Daily Mail UK and local Argentina media that a 24-year-old died after falling through a roof which broke under his weight during the celebrations today.

Millions turned out on highways, overpasses and plazas to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winners.

"The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness," Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were not able to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country's first World Cup trophy since 1986.