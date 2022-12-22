FIFA WC: Argentina's Martínez draws criticism for latest stunt

Emiliano Martinez celebrates saving a penalty in the World Cup Final. (Source: Associated Press)

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper has continued his recent string of antics and his mocking of France's Kylian Mbappé, with his latest stunt at a victory parade in Buenos Aires drawing criticism.

Emiliano Martínez is no stranger to controversy.

After winning the World Cup final and the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper, he made a vulgar gesture towards French fans with the individual trophy. France lost the game to Argentina on penalties, after regular- and extra-time produced a 3-3 draw.

And he has been particularly taunting of Mbappé, targeting him throughout the tournament. During the team's celebrations in their locker room immediately after the match, he called for a moment of silence "for Mbappé who is dead".

ADVERTISEMENT

At an open-top bus parade through Buenos Aires yesterday, Martínez could be seen holding a doll with Mbappé's face on it.

Why is Messi letting Martinez mock & humiliate Mbappe like this? They’re teammates at PSG, just so weird & graceless. pic.twitter.com/btx0KDbs2J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 21, 2022

"This apparent need from Emi Martínez in particular to denigrate Mbappe and France is, frankly, pathetic and ugly," Mail on Sunday football writer Oliver Holt said on Twitter. "Mocking Mbappe shows zero class."

Other were quick to point out that Mbappé scored a hattrick past Martínez in the final, plus a penalty in the shootout.

"This honestly makes me laugh, if you were to show this image to a casual football fan that didn't watch the final, you'd think Emi Martínez had Kylian in his pocket all game," another Twitter user wrote.

"The truth is, Mbappé made this guy pick the ball out of the back of the net four times."

"Martínez doing his best to be ranked among the worst winners. Such bizarre behavior," New York Times sports reporter Tariq Panja said.