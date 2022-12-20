Argentina’s Martinez offers explanation for x-rated celebration

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gestures after receiving the the golden glove award for the best goalkeeper after the World Cup final

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gestures after receiving the the golden glove award for the best goalkeeper after the World Cup final (Source: Associated Press)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has offered an explanation for why he used a trophy to make a vulgar gesture during the FIFA World Cup final award ceremony yesterday.

Martinez won the golden glove for best goalkeeper after his country beat France on penalties in the final on Monday, which is when he performed the odd celebration.

Photos of the gesture went viral on social media, with many calling Martinez's actions inappropriate.

Speaking to La Red, a radio station in his homeland, the Aston Villa number one said, "I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me."

Martinez has been known for causing mischief on the field. During the penalty shootout with France he threw the ball away from Aurelien Tchouameni before the Frenchman shot wide.

The Argentine played a crucial role in his country’s victory over France yesterday, saving a number of shots and stopping Kingsley Coman's penalty during the shootout.

The final score in the final was 3-3, with Argentina winning the World Cup on penalties 4-2.

