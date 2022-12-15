Brazil star unveils jaw-dropping tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo, himself

Brazilian football star Richarlison has unveiled a massive new back tattoo of himself, teammate Neymar and icon Ronaldo Nazário, just days after being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.
The tattoo also features a message to another national legend in Portugese, reading "You made Brazil smile, Pele".
Underneath the three faces, a child wearing a Richarlison jersey and holding a football is inked.
In the upper right portion of his back, a portion of the Brazlian flag can be seen.
The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player scored three goals at the World Cup - including a goal of the tournament contender - before Brazil crashed out after a surprise loss to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
The work was done by @dom.tattoo and @__pktattoo.