Brazil star unveils jaw-dropping tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo, himself

Richarlison got the tattoo after Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. (Source: Dom Tattoo / Instagram)

Brazilian football star Richarlison has unveiled a massive new back tattoo of himself, teammate Neymar and icon Ronaldo Nazário, just days after being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

The tattoo also features a message to another national legend in Portugese, reading "You made Brazil smile, Pele".

Underneath the three faces, a child wearing a Richarlison jersey and holding a football is inked.

In the upper right portion of his back, a portion of the Brazlian flag can be seen.

The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player scored three goals at the World Cup - including a goal of the tournament contender - before Brazil crashed out after a surprise loss to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

The work was done by @dom.tattoo and @__pktattoo.