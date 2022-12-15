Brazil star unveils jaw-dropping tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo, himself

Richarlison got the tattoo after Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison got the tattoo after Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. (Source: Dom Tattoo / Instagram)

Brazilian football star Richarlison has unveiled a massive new back tattoo of himself, teammate Neymar and icon Ronaldo Nazário, just days after being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

The tattoo also features a message to another national legend in Portugese, reading "You made Brazil smile, Pele".

Underneath the three faces, a child wearing a Richarlison jersey and holding a football is inked.

In the upper right portion of his back, a portion of the Brazlian flag can be seen.

The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player scored three goals at the World Cup - including a goal of the tournament contender - before Brazil crashed out after a surprise loss to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

The work was done by @dom.tattoo and @__pktattoo.

