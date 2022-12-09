Drugs, firearms seized after Northland homicide investigation

Drugs and firearms have been seized by police after the death of Whangārei man Bob Kleiman in October "sparked further inquiries".

Whangārei/Kaipara area investigations manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said four people were arrested after search warrants were carried out across Whangārei.

A 42-year-old man is already before the court on a murder charge. Kleiman's body had been found at a home in Onerahi on October 27.

Pilmer said a number of firearms, ammunition, a significant supply of methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia had been seized in the searches.

"While those arrested have assisted us with our inquiries into the homicide investigation, however we do not believe them to be directly linked to the alleged murder."

Pilmer said the arrests are part of a continued focus on disrupting the unlawful operations of Northland gang members and their associates.

Of those arrested, two men, 36 and 29, have been charged with possession and supply of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine, while a 50-year-old man is facing more than forty charges for supplying methamphetamine.

The 50-year-old man is also facing charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

All four are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

"Though there is significant work still to carry out, these warrants helped with corroborating some of the information we have to date around this investigation, and excellent progress has been made with these arrests," Pilmer said.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.