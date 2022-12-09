Drugs, firearms seized after Northland homicide investigation

Source: 1News

Drugs and firearms have been seized by police after the death of Whangārei man Bob Kleiman in October "sparked further inquiries".

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Whangārei/Kaipara area investigations manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said four people were arrested after search warrants were carried out across Whangārei.

A 42-year-old man is already before the court on a murder charge. Kleiman's body had been found at a home in Onerahi on October 27.

Pilmer said a number of firearms, ammunition, a significant supply of methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia had been seized in the searches.

"While those arrested have assisted us with our inquiries into the homicide investigation, however we do not believe them to be directly linked to the alleged murder."

Read More

Pilmer said the arrests are part of a continued focus on disrupting the unlawful operations of Northland gang members and their associates.

Of those arrested, two men, 36 and 29, have been charged with possession and supply of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine, while a 50-year-old man is facing more than forty charges for supplying methamphetamine.

The 50-year-old man is also facing charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

All four are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

"Though there is significant work still to carry out, these warrants helped with corroborating some of the information we have to date around this investigation, and excellent progress has been made with these arrests," Pilmer said.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Baby blood case: Parents no longer agree to surgery

2

Baby blood case: Video shows emotionally charged scene in hospital room

3

Harry and Meghan’s documentary the 'centre of row' with Royal Family

4

1 person critical after incident at public pool in Auckland

5

Training down the drain - plumbing apprentices short-changed

6

Armed police swarm gang-connected property in Timaru

Latest Stories

One American freed, another waits in US-Russia Griner swap

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

Baby blood case: Video shows emotionally charged scene in hospital room

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Covid-19: NZ help sent to Niue as it struggles with first outbreak

Related Stories

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

One dead after 'water incident' in Northland

Senior Mongrel Mob member arrested over 18 drug-related charges

2 arrested after 2 seriously hurt in alleged Bay of Plenty assault