Police search for vehicle, after body found in Whangārei house

Police are on the lookout for a dark vehicle after the body of a man was found inside a Whangārei house Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, says investigators are appealing for sightings of a 2021 Nissan Navara, and are particularly interested in the vehicle's movements in the Whangārei and Onerahi on 26 and 27 October.

"We are interested in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry," said Doell.

"We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Whangārei Police."

She says the vehicle is also understood to have travelled through Kawakawa and Kaitaia over the past three days.

She said after the man's body was found, "inquiries to date have indicated this is a homicide investigation."

"We are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 105, quoting file number 221027/5890, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

