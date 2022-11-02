Man whose body was found in Whangārei home named

A man whose body was found at a home in Whangārei on Thursday, October 27, can now be named.

A police car (file).

He was 56-year-old Bob Kleiman, a local resident in the area.

A 42-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in Whangārei District Court on Monday afternoon.

"Police continue to provide support to the victim's family as they deal with their loss," Inspector Bridget Doell said.

She said although the case is now before the courts, police would still like to hear from anyone who may be able to help. People can contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into Kleiman’s death is ongoing.