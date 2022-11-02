Man whose body was found in Whangārei home named

Source: 1News

A man whose body was found at a home in Whangārei on Thursday, October 27, can now be named.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

He was 56-year-old Bob Kleiman, a local resident in the area.

A 42-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in Whangārei District Court on Monday afternoon.

"Police continue to provide support to the victim's family as they deal with their loss," Inspector Bridget Doell said.

She said although the case is now before the courts, police would still like to hear from anyone who may be able to help. People can contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Read More

The investigation into Kleiman’s death is ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

2

Govt says entire communities could be abandoned due to flood risk

3

Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

4

French player thrilled to face schoolmate, now Black Fern in WC semis

5

Five lions escape enclosure at Sydney zoo

Latest Stories

South Korea: N. Korea fires missile towards sea after threat

US mum jailed for 20 years for leading ISIS battalion

French player thrilled to face schoolmate, now Black Fern in WC semis

Simply the best surgery for 'Tina Tuna' the native longfin eel

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

Related Stories

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

Court hears Jesse Kempson's appeal against sex convictions involving two women

Student's death in Christchurch treated as 'unexplained'