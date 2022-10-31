Man charged with murder after body found in Whangārei house

Source: 1News

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of another man was found at a Whangārei house last week.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police discovered the body at a property in Onerahi about 3pm last Thursday.

The man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon.

"Police continue to provide support to the victim's family as they deal with their loss," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

She said although the case is now before the courts, police would still like to hear from anyone who may be able to help. People can contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

NZR to tighten security after streaker disrupts Black Ferns match

2

Cane injury and probable Retallick ban stack odds against ABs

3

Boy, 14, facing 81 charges after alleged Christchurch crime spree

4

Covid-19: 18 deaths, 20,522 cases reported in last week

5

Auckland, Christchurch mayors join forces with Three Waters battle plan

Latest Stories

Ardern, Mahuta speak at post-Cabinet media conference

AT to stop showing frequently cancelled services on timetables

Two to watch as Kiwi Ferns get set to take on France

Auckland, Christchurch mayors join forces with Three Waters battle plan

Mahuta targets Russian defence, security sectors in new sanctions

Related Stories

Boy, 14, facing 81 charges after alleged Christchurch crime spree

Seven Christchurch retailers fined for selling vapes to minors

Auckland CBD dairy ram-raided for third time this year