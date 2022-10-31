Man charged with murder after body found in Whangārei house

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of another man was found at a Whangārei house last week.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police discovered the body at a property in Onerahi about 3pm last Thursday.

The man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon.

"Police continue to provide support to the victim's family as they deal with their loss," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

She said although the case is now before the courts, police would still like to hear from anyone who may be able to help. People can contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.