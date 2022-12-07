Christchurch man fatally stabbed while walking dog named

A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a dog walker in a Christchurch park will now have his case heard by the High Court.

Scene of fatal stabbing in Christchurch's Bexley. (Source: 1News)

Bailey Messervy, 18, had his charge upgraded to murder when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning, after the man he is accused of killing died in hospital.

The name of the victim, Nigel Wilson, can now also be reported after suppression was lifted.

Police had initially charged Messervy with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, accusing him of attacking Wilson in Bexley Park on November 14.

Wilson, who had been out walking his dog, was found with critical injuries just after 6am. He was taken to hospital but died after eight days of treatment.

No plea was entered today and Messervy, who appeared via an audio-visual link, was remanded in custody.

A 23-year-old woman with name suppression also appeared this morning on a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

The woman was released on bail. Both accused will now reappear on February 3 next year.

