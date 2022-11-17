Man, 18, accused of stabbing dog walker remanded in custody

A man has appeared in court on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an alleged serious assault in East Christchurch on Monday morning.

A man walking his dog was found critically injured on Monday morning. (Source: 1News)

Bailey Messervy appeared via video link at the Christchurch District Court this morning.

The victim was out walking his dog when he was stabbed. He was found critically injured at 6.20am in Bexley Park, at the Pages Rd entrance.

His family were alerted to the incident after the dog returned home alone.

Police last night said they’d charged two people. The other person a 23-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact and will appear in court at a later date.

The-18 year-old accused was remanded in custody without plea and will reappear in court next month.