Police raid Christchurch homes over dog walker stabbing

Police have raided two Christchurch properties as they seek to find those responsible for the stabbing of a man walking his dog on Monday morning.

The man was found critically injured at 6.20am in Bexley Park at the Pages Rd entrance.

He had been stabbed a number of times and remains critically ill in hospital.

A man and woman were observed leaving the scene, near the Pages Rd entrance, in a small, white vehicle about 5.10am, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

This evening police confirmed they are conducting inquiries at two properties in Corhampton Street, Aranui, in relation to the serious assault in Bexley Park on Monday morning.

The man has been described as possibly being of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and about 176cm tall (5'8"), with short dark hair.

He is thought to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

The woman is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent as well, of solid build, approximately 176cm tall (5'8"), with long dark hair.

She is thought to have been wearing a white long dress.

“We have these two people who are speaking, they are engaging with our victim as he’s being assaulted. Now that’s two people who will have friends, they will have family and those people will know who they are," Reeves said yesterday.

“We are asking members of the public to help us identify who those people are.”

Reeves said residents of the Bexely area will be understandably “anxious” and police have an increased presence in the community.

She encouraged them to be “vigilant” and “wary” of their surroundings and not venture out alone and to stick to well-lit areas after dark.

Reeves said anyone withholding information about the incident or who is found to be assisting those responsible could end up facing charges themselves.