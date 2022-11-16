Police raid Christchurch homes over dog walker stabbing

Source: 1News

Police have raided two Christchurch properties as they seek to find those responsible for the stabbing of a man walking his dog on Monday morning.

The man was found critically injured at 6.20am in Bexley Park at the Pages Rd entrance.

He had been stabbed a number of times and remains critically ill in hospital.

A man and woman were observed leaving the scene, near the Pages Rd entrance, in a small, white vehicle about 5.10am, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

This evening police confirmed they are conducting inquiries at two properties in Corhampton Street, Aranui, in relation to the serious assault in Bexley Park on Monday morning.

The man has been described as possibly being of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and about 176cm tall (5'8"), with short dark hair.

He is thought to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

The woman is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent as well, of solid build, approximately 176cm tall (5'8"), with long dark hair.

She is thought to have been wearing a white long dress.

“We have these two people who are speaking, they are engaging with our victim as he’s being assaulted. Now that’s two people who will have friends, they will have family and those people will know who they are," Reeves said yesterday.

“We are asking members of the public to help us identify who those people are.”

Reeves said residents of the Bexely area will be understandably “anxious” and police have an increased presence in the community.

She encouraged them to be “vigilant” and “wary” of their surroundings and not venture out alone and to stick to well-lit areas after dark.

Reeves said anyone withholding information about the incident or who is found to be assisting those responsible could end up facing charges themselves.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukraine forces - US officials

2

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

3

Severe thunderstorm warning for much of the North Island

4

Shark attack on young Hamilton woman 'unsurvivable' - coroner

5

How the Black Ferns changed Sir Graham Henry - 'I’m so grateful'

6

Poland confirms Russian-made missile hit country

Latest Stories

Two people charged with Gisborne toddler's death in January

Attitude Awards celebrating disabled community canned for 2022

Two people charged with Gisborne toddler's January death

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Whānau and friends pay tribute to 'awesome' Tā Wira Gardiner

Related Stories

Two people charged with Gisborne toddler's January death

'Disgusting' - Christchurch hospital patients given ‘flusher buckets’

Tractor, campervan among stolen items recovered in Northland

Police searching for man after Hamilton burglaries