Murder charge for Christchurch dog walker stabbing accused

The 18-year-old accused of stabbing a man who was walking his dog in Christchurch has had his charges upgraded to murder.

Police near scene of Christchurch stabbing. (Source: 1News)

Bailey Messervy appeared in court last month on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will now face a murder charge when he appears in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old woman who was also arrested is now facing a charge of accessory after the fact. She has interim name suppression.

The pair were arrested and charged after two Aranui properties were raided two days after the alleged attack.

The victim died eight days after he was repeatedly stabbed when walking his dog on pages Road near Bexley Park on Monday November 14.

A Givealittle page has been set up to cover the family's immediate costs.