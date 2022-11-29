Suitcase murder suspect arrives in NZ, due in court tomorrow

The woman charged over the deaths of two children, whose remains were found in a suitcases earlier this year, has arrived in New Zealand and is due in court tomorrow.

The suspect with South Korean police in September. (Source: 1News)

She was surrendered to New Zealand authorities yesterday evening. In a statement, the Korean Ministry of Justice confirmed the 42-year-old was handed over at Incheon International Airport, in Seoul.

The ministry says it also handed over "significant pieces of evidence" alongside the female suspect.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch, confirmed three officers had travelled to South Korea to assist in the extradition.

He confirmed they had arrived with the woman at Auckland Airport this afternoon before taking her to the Manukau Police Station.

The woman will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow where she will face two charges of murder.

The bodies of two school-aged children were found in the Auckland suburb of Clendon in August. It's thought they were aged between five and ten and had been dead for several years.

The suitcases they were found in had been purchased in an online storage unit auction - and uncovered when the buyers began unpacking the unit.

The buyers are unconnected to the deaths.

The subsequent homicide investigation led to the arrest of the woman, believed to be the children's mother, in Ulsan, South Korea on September 15.

Earlier this month, New Zealand's request to have her extradited was approved by the Seoul High Court after the woman gave her written consent. The Korean Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon subsequently issued an order for it to happen within 30 days of it being agreed upon.

The Korean Ministry of Justice says the length of time it had taken to facilitate this request had happened much quicker than usual - crediting the close relationship between the two nations' authorities.

"The case has set a prime example for efficient cooperation and investigation around international fugitives. In particular, since this was the first extradition request submitted by New Zealand to the Republic of Korea, the extradition will provide the chance to find the truth behind the case."

Vaaelua acknowledged the assistance from key agencies in both New Zealand and South Korea.

"[It] has meant we have been able to put an alleged offender before the court," he says. "Police appreciate the interest in this matter, however, we are not able to comment further as a person is now before the court."