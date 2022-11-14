South Korean minister orders extradition of suitcase murder suspect

South Korea's justice minister Han Dong-hoon has ordered the extradition of the woman arrested over the deaths of two children, whose bodies were found inside suitcases in Auckland.

South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand. (Source: Associated Press)

On Friday, the Seoul High Court approved the extradition of the woman, with the final decision to be made by Dong-hoon.

Today, he ordered the woman be surrendered to New Zealand.

Details will be finalised for the woman to be extradited to New Zealand in the next 30 days.

The woman was arrested in mid-September after South Korean police, at the request of police in New Zealand, found her in Ulsan just outside of Seoul.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts after a request by New Zealand police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship. Immigration records show she returned to South Korea in 2018.

The two bodies of the primary school-aged children were found in suitcases in Auckland's Clendon Park on August 11.

The suitcases were won at an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit.

It is believed they died in 2018.