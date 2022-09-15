Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies of children found in suitcases

A woman in South Korea has been arrested after the bodies of two young children were found in suitcases in Auckland.

The Safe Store self-storage facility in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

South Korean authorities arrested the 42-year-old woman today on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.

Police said it has applied to have the woman extradited back to New Zealand to face the charges and have requested she remain in custody while the extradition process is being completed.

The remains were found after a family bought the suitcases as part of an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit, without realising what was inside. (Source: 1News)

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts after a request by New Zealand police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

The two bodies, of primary school aged children, were found in suitcases in Auckland's Clendon Park on August 11.

The family who won the suitcases had nothing to do with the deaths.

New Zealand police have acknowledged Korean authorities' assistance and the coordination by NZ police Interpol staff.

In the meantime, police said there are several inquiries to be completed both in New Zealand and overseas.