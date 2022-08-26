Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

Readers may find the details in this story distressing.

Police say they have confirmed the identities of the children's bodies that were discovered in suitcases in Auckland's Clendon Park earlier this month.

Police in Clendon Park.

In a statement, police said its investigation identification process had been completed and that it was continuing to investigate the circumstances around the children's death.

The two children were located in a suitcase on August 11. Last week, police revealed the bodies were children and they may have been dead for a number of years, possibly three or four.

Evidence of the children's identities have been suppressed by the Coroner at the request of their family under an interim non-publication order.

"This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives, and evidence that may lead to the identification of the two victims," police say.

The bodies were discovered in a suitcase, won at an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit. The children were believed to be around primary school age.

