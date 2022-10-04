Suitcases with bodies of kids inside moved a year before discovery

Warning: Some may find details in this story distressing

The suitcases containing the bodies of two children were moved between storage units a year before the shocking discovery, it has been reported.

The Safe Store self-storage facility in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.

The Safe Store self-storage facility in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The bodies of the children were discovered by an Auckland family who purchased them unseen from a storage locker auction.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested by police in South Korea on two counts of murder.

In August, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children, a boy and a girl and believed to be of primary school age, had been dead for a number of years before they were discovered.

According to Stuff, the suitcases were moved in the second half of 2021 between different storage units at the same SafeStore site in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.

Stuff said there were dead flies and rats in the unit - but nothing to raise alarm about what was in the suitcases.

The suitcases were later sold in a storage unit auction to a Clendon Park family.

That family had nothing to do with the deaths.

