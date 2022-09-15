Video: Woman arrested over Auckland suitcase bodies led away by Korean police

The woman arrested in South Korea after the bodies of two young children were found in suitcases in Auckland has been filmed leaving a police station in the city of Ulsan.

It shows her being led away by police and put into a waiting vehicle as a media pack snaps images.

The 42-year-old used a jacket to hide her face.

She is being transferred to Seoul where local media reports she will face an extradition hearing to see if she will face murder charges in New Zealand.

According to South Korean media the woman was found hiding in an Ulsan city apartment today.

Police said they have applied to have the woman extradited back to New Zealand to face the charges and have requested she remain in custody while the extradition process is being completed.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts after a request by New Zealand police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

It comes as two bodies, of primary school aged children, were found in suitcases in Auckland's Clendon Park on August 11.

The suitcases were won at an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit.

The family who won the suitcases had nothing to do with the deaths.

New Zealand police have acknowledged Korean authorities' assistance and the coordination by NZ police Interpol staff.

In the meantime, police said there are several inquiries to be completed both in New Zealand and overseas.