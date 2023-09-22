New Zealand
1News

Person dies after water incident at Auckland's Piha

1:36pm
Piha beach

Piha beach (Source: istock.com)

One person has died after a "water-related incident" at Auckland's Piha Beach today.

Emergency services responded at 11.43am and attempted to resuscitate the person upon arrival. However, the person died.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

It comes after a man was rescued off a cliff at the beach earlier this month after getting stuck below a walking track.

The beach has also seen multiple drownings over the past 18 months.

Last summer, two people died after getting into trouble in the water, as did another man in April 2022.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

About 15,000 passengers are expected to pass through Auckland Airport tomorrow alone.

25 mins ago

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

Emergency services were called to the scene on Atirau Rd around 11.13pm yesterday.

7:44am

Most expensive diamond in Aotearoa goes up for auction

Most expensive diamond in Aotearoa goes up for auction

5:00am

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

8:25pm

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

7:46pm

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

Thu, Sep 21

4:28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

7 mins ago

Former NZOC boss bidding for Comm Games Federation presidency

Former NZOC boss bidding for Comm Games Federation presidency

25 mins ago

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

Delays expected at Auckland Airport as school holidays begin

29 mins ago

Queenstown's wettest day in 24 years, snow hits parts of south

0:35

Queenstown's wettest day in 24 years, snow hits parts of south

41 mins ago

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

57 mins ago

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

2:05

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

More from Entertainment

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

The actor and comedian suffered rib and leg injuries from the scary fall.

41 mins ago

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

A Northern California coroner's office has confirmed the star accidentally overdosed on a number of drugs.

8:47am

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

9:42pm

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

4:32pm