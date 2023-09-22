Person dies after water incident at Auckland's Piha

One person has died after a "water-related incident" at Auckland's Piha Beach today.

Emergency services responded at 11.43am and attempted to resuscitate the person upon arrival. However, the person died.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

It comes after a man was rescued off a cliff at the beach earlier this month after getting stuck below a walking track.

The beach has also seen multiple drownings over the past 18 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last summer, two people died after getting into trouble in the water, as did another man in April 2022.