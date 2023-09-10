Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

A man has been rescued after he got stuck on a cliff about 20 metres below a walking track at Auckland's Piha Beach.

He had called the police shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said he was being assessed by St John Ambulance staff after being rescued just after 8pm.

The police Eagle helicopter, which was deployed to the incident, had spotted the man about 20m below the Tasman Lookout Track.

FENZ sent seven of its crews and a specialist abseiling team. It reported the man was about 20m below the track, with a 40m drop to the beach below.