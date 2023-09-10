New Zealand
1News

Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

8:53pm
Piha Beach.

Piha Beach. (Source: Getty)

A man has been rescued after he got stuck on a cliff about 20 metres below a walking track at Auckland's Piha Beach.

He had called the police shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said he was being assessed by St John Ambulance staff after being rescued just after 8pm.

The police Eagle helicopter, which was deployed to the incident, had spotted the man about 20m below the Tasman Lookout Track.

FENZ sent seven of its crews and a specialist abseiling team. It reported the man was about 20m below the track, with a 40m drop to the beach below.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

The National leader is looking to get cut-through with voters this election.

4:17pm

1:24

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

Police received a report of a possible firearm sighting at a residential address in Grafton around 1.35pm.

3:18pm

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

3:08pm

6:37

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

2:35pm

2:07

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

2:19pm

Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

Sat, Sep 9

2:05

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9:55pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

9:35pm

7-year-old girl discovers 2.95 carat diamond in US park

7-year-old girl discovers 2.95 carat diamond in US park

9:20pm

Moroccan villagers mourn after devastation of 'doomsday' quake

3:07

Moroccan villagers mourn after devastation of 'doomsday' quake

8:53pm

Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

8:22pm

Good Sorts: The Wellington woman rehoming orphaned dogs

2:34

Good Sorts: The Wellington woman rehoming orphaned dogs

7:31pm

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

12:28

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8