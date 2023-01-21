Two dead after getting into trouble in water at Auckland's Piha

Two people have died after getting into trouble at Auckland's Piha Beach this evening.

Police say emergency services were called to the beach just after 6pm.

The two people were unresponsive when brought to the shore by lifeguards. Medical assistance was immediately provided, but the two were unable to be revived.

Surf life savers said the two people are believed to have entered the water together and were found north of Lion Rock.

A Piha resident told 1News that a number of helicopters arrived to assist in the rescue operation.

"They were working on the one person when the helicopters arrived; we actually watched one of the policewomen jump out of the helicopter to grab the other person. We don’t know how she spotted him," he said.

The deaths are being referred to the Coroner.

The two deaths mean there have now been five water-related deaths in Auckland over the past 48 hours.

Surf Life Saving NZ's Matt Williams gave a statement after the latest deaths.

"It’s been an absolutely horrific week for drownings that have happened outside of the flags and Surf Life Saving hours.

"We want to re-enforce people to swim between the flags and to keep safe while swimming after the large number of drownings that have recently happened."