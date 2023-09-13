Analysis: 'Find joy' - How can the All Blacks rediscover their mojo?

TVNZ commentator and sports writer Scotty Stevenson and 1News sports reporter Patrick McKendry wrap up an opening World Cup weekend that featured another humbling for the All Blacks and look ahead to a couple of key matches for Pasifika nations.

PM: Scotty, I’m not sure if you’ve noticed but the New Zealand public didn’t appear that surprised that the All Blacks crashed to a 27-13 defeat to France in their World Cup opener.

Can you offer a reason why? And can you give them reasons to be cheerful from here?

SS: No All Blacks result comes as a surprise these days, which is most definitely a departure from the historical norm. It feels as if the public is fumbling about in a fugue state, not quite being able to rationalise the last couple of weeks yet desperate to believe this team is still capable of firing up for the remainder of the tournament. I’m going to stop short of ambivalence as a general state of existence among the fans, but it’s not far from the mark.

That itself is a concern for ‘brand’ All Blacks, but the bigger concern for the team is its own identity crisis.

This weekend won’t offer too much by way of title credentials, but it does give the New Zealand public a chance to (hopefully) enjoy some expansive, expressive rugby, which remains the defining DNA of the All Blacks. They’ll be better for releasing the pressure valve and – dare I say it – having some fun on the footy field. They need to find joy in their purpose.

It is a World Cup Wednesday which usually leaves us raking over the last, dying coals of the previous weekend and fanning the flames of the upcoming one, so let’s return to a theme that forever burns: inconsistent refereeing. Is this the game’s biggest issue right now?

PM: Inconsistency - yes it’s a vibe isn’t? And we may dig into how that is ailing the All Blacks near the end of this, I suspect.

I guess the biggest issue fans have as far as the match officials are concerned is with teams apparently not being treated the same way: Fiji v Wales is a case in point. The Welsh were offending all over the place when defending their line in the last quarter – giving up three cynical penalties before being warned by ref Matt Carley, meanwhile, after they broke away and launched a maul attack on Fiji’s line, a Fijian player is sinbinned with no warning whatsoever. That’s the starkest example of the weekend but there were others.

And that’s not the only issue I had with the officials: the difference in treatment for foul play worries me. Tom Curry has just received a two-match ban for his head clash “tackle” in the Argentina match for which he was red carded, but Chile’s Martin Sigren was involved in a very similar incident against Japan. No red and no ban. I just don’t get it.

Other incidents weren’t even spotted by the on-field officials or the “bunker” system. It’s a lottery.

What’s your take?

SS: I totally agree with your assessment of the Wales v Fiji debacle. It’s in the (history) book now, but because referees are human, woe betide the next team to infringe multiple times on their own line when Matt Carley has the whistle. He’ll act accordingly, I suspect.

Fiji captain and centre Waisea Nayacalevu competes for the ball against Wales. (Source: Getty)

The judicial system is a mess. And it has been forever. We’ve discussed this before, but rugby’s judicial process reflects an overcomplicated law book that only serves to confuse and confound.

You and I would both agree that protecting players’ heads is a laudable goal, but when there are two incidents that look identical, and two very different outcomes based on the same laws of the game, the judgments make a mockery of World Rugby’s stated intent.

There is also too much overlap in game-time decision-making. Referees and assistant referees still don’t seem to have a mandated and clearly defined set of responsibilities for every match (vis-à-vis football) and no one seems sure about who is making the important calls. Is it the referee? The television match official? The assistant referees? If you can tell me, I’d love to know.

Let’s move on from riddles and get into puzzles: Tonga (v Ireland) and Samoa (v Chile) both get their World Cup campaigns started this weekend. That is some kind of introduction for Tonga, while Samoa should cruise through the tournament debutants. Fiji almost pulled off something special against Wales. Are either of their Pacific peers capable of escaping the pool stage?

PM: Fiji have the best chance – but probably have to beat Australia on Monday to do so (which they can do if they get most things right and a bit of luck), and Tonga probably the worst. They have some heavyweights in their side including former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, but are in a truly heavyweight pool also containing Ireland, South Africa and Scotland. That’s tough.

Manu Samoa, meanwhile, could do something a little special. They also have England, Japan and Argentina as threats but the Pumas were woeful the other day and Manu, who include Lima Sopoaga and Steven Luatua, among other former ABs, could potentially get the better of Japan.

It goes without saying that should a Pasifika side get into the knockout stages it would be (likely a hugely entertaining) triumph against adversity. Needless to say, the match officials probably won’t be doing them many favours.

A plug here, by the way, for the brilliant Family Faith Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story which is screening on TVNZ+ - a great documentary which offers insight into the journey men such as Piutau and Fekitoa have taken to France.

Your thoughts, including whether Australia v Fiji in Saint Etienne is your game of the weekend?

SS: The Flying Fijians are going to have to bury a lot of demons, very quickly. That loss to Wales was their first of the year, and despite the inconsistencies with cards, they (should) know they had enough opportunity to win, and to win well.

Manu Samoa first-five Lima Sopoaga. (Source: Getty)

As I wrote on Monday, their game plan will win plenty of fans at this World Cup, but the devil is in the detail in tournament play. They simply need to be more accurate, which is a hard ask when they are the free-form masters of the sport.

I too think Manu Samoa is a better prospect than Tonga. I know the Ikale Tahi have had their World Cup moments, but the forwards for me just won’t be able to generate enough quality ball for a backline filled with stars.

Samoa, by contrast, have the cattle up front and a potential superstar lock in Theo McFarland. They have already accounted for Japan this year (albeit when Japan captain Michael Leitch was red carded), and the Pumas regressed badly last weekend. Lima Sopoaga’s presence could prove pivotal.

As for the game of the round, there are only two candidates: Australia v Fiji and England v Japan. I think I’d have to go with the former.

Finally, Sir Steve Hansen’s sure having a great twilight career helping all his mates. Now he’s back in the New Zealand environment after a much-publicised week with the Australians. Sorry, but this looks like yet another step backwards to me, another sign this senior management team is simply out of solutions. What’s your assessment?

PM: The optics are not great, are they? I’m guessing it was all planned but it probably would have been a better look if Sir Steve’s catch-ups with players and staff had happened after an All Blacks’ win.

I agree too that it does make one wonder about all the messages coming from the staff and whether, and I’m talking backline attack here, they are all appropriate to a New Zealand team that has traditionally played on instinct while trusting their collective skillset.

Are they having to conform too much? I know what your answer will be, so let me just agree with your earlier statement: the Namibia match probably won’t tell us much about this team but hopefully they can at least look like they’re enjoying themselves.