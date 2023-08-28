Analysis: Is rugby at risk and does it need to blow whistle on TMO?

TVNZ commentator and writer Scotty Stevenson and 1News sports writer Patrick McKendry discuss an eventful weekend for the game - and what the All Blacks need to get right with the World Cup looming.

Scotty, the All Blacks were caught cold in their final World Cup warm-up. Firstly, given the story on the 1News site over the weekend which revealed Kiwi refs’ boss Chris Pollock’s views of the officiating of that Test clearly struck a chord with the audience, what are your views on the stop-start nature of the Test caused in part by the TMO’s interference? I mean, the first half alone took an hour. Is Pollock right? Does rugby need to evolve its laws before it “dies”?

SS

Heavy start, Pat! That was a heck of a yarn from you, and I know the readers were all over it. My point of view is Chris Pollock should be congratulated for speaking out. The TMO intrusions in the game have become obsessive and with the bunker now officially part of the Rugby World Cup, it’s going to get worse.

I understand that players and fans want accuracy around decision making but I fear referees lose all gut feel and analytical ability if they can defer every decision, and if decisions are going to be made for them, arbitrarily.

This could be a very long answer, but I’ll resist the temptation to get too granular. Ultimately, there is a difference between seeing an infringement and actively seeking one. Rugby must let the on-field referee – essentially the most qualified official in the team – dictate the terms of the game.

Of course, a lot of this could be solved by ripping up the law book and creating a rule book instead…

Which brings us to an interesting question: to me the All Blacks singularly failed to get on the same page as English referee Matthew Carley. To me it is not the first time in the last few years the All Blacks have failed to read the referee tea leaves. TMO injections aside, what’s your impression of this team’s ability to adapt to in-game rulings?

PM

Problematic.

They dug themselves into a big hole at the start by conceding at least five penalties in the first 10 minutes – the majority of which were for early lineout drives. I mean, yes the Boks were clever and were probably throwing their jumper across the line, but the definition of insanity etc, etc, and the “pictures” they presented to Carley were not helpful, to put it politely.

As you say, they have been guilty before of not reacting quickly enough to the interpretations of the referee and it all came crashing down on them at Twickenham.

Given the refs will be scrutinised by their bosses like never before in France, you can bet the All Blacks will face Carley-type judgments for as long as they’re in the tournament.

Which brings me back to him, and Pollock’s unprecedented criticism of the near constant interventions by the English TMO.

Richie Mo'unga runs a brave line against the Boks at Twickenham. (Source: Photosport)

I’m not sure what the answer is, because there is (probably correctly) so much focus on getting things right, but the stop-start nature of this Test (which, let’s face it, probably helped the Boks), is not sustainable. It’s a turn-off. I truly hope this isn’t a sign of things to come in France.

Anyway, what did you make of the All Blacks? How much of their performance hinged on Tyrel Lomax’s early injury departure and Scott Barrett’s red card just before halftime?

SS

I think the Test proved once again that the All Blacks are an around-them not through-them team. And the Boks defence nullified those opportunities. Look, it’s hard enough to take on a team as physical as South Africa with a full complement but to do it with 14, sometimes 13, men is nigh on impossible at that level.

The Lomax injury wouldn’t have helped, bookended as it was by two cards in two minutes. When you remove Sam Cane and Scott Barrett you are down four very tough defensive shoulders, and two great offensive cleaners. It’s a tough ask to get strike ball in that situation.

Ironically, the red card does afford the All Blacks some mitigation, which I think is why the coach remains more upbeat than one might otherwise imagine. Red card Tests always have as asterisk next to the result, and I say that without taking anything away from South Africa who just played their traditional game with great intensity. I don’t think it’s the last time we see a 7-1 bench [seven forwards, one back] from them in the next few weeks.

I guess as a final point, it felt to me as if the All Blacks seemed somehow distracted.

On that, I hate to double back on last week’s news but did the Hansen issue have more of a destabilising effect than first imagined? Also – and this has exercised my mind for days - if Ian Foster knew about it a month ago, why hadn’t he told the senior players in the team? Why let them be surprised by the news?

PM

I agree that the All Blacks appeared distracted – rattled, even. But I’d hope they are mentally strong enough to not be distracted by the news their former head coach was helping one of their rivals. You’re right, though, Foster probably should have told his players earlier. Heck, tell the public a month ago too and take the wind out of Eddie Jones’ sails. What an odd episode.

Talk to me about Fiji beating England.

SS

That truly was an incredible moment. Former England centre Will Greenwood said before the match that all he wanted from England was “a win”, which says more than I could about the belief levels in English rugby even before that Test. They were, and are, a shambles, truly. Their captain has been banned (rightly) for reckless recidivism, and coach Steve Borthwick appears to have no way of organising the constituent parts of that team into anything vaguely resembling a coherent whole.

Isoa Nasilasila shows his joy during Fiji's historic win over England at Twickenham. (Source: Getty)

But… this conversation should be all about Fiji. They have a vastly improved set-piece, and the athletes to make the most of parity, if not ascendency. In Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu they have one of the best centre combinations in world rugby, and outside that, Selestino Ravutaumada is a special performer on the right wing. If they can maintain their level of composure around the breakdown, and at scrum and lineout, they will turn heads this World Cup. The fact this team held its nerve when England got to within one point says a lot.

Coaches Simon Raiwalui and Glen Jackson have plenty of experience in English rugby. That victory would have been the sweetest of their short (and successful) tenure together.

Of course, Fiji wasn’t the only Pacific nation that had a good day out over the weekend. What did you think of the way Manu Samoa took the game to the Irish?

PM

I was most impressed by their composure and discipline. Manu Samoa gave up only six penalties (the All Blacks gave up 14 to the Boks’ 11), with Ireland giving up 10. That is a remarkable achievement when you think about it because it shows their set piece was never truly put under pressure by an Irish pack which is about as good as it gets.

They only fell 17-13 in Bayonne (they were a missed lineout away from a famous victory at the end) and later said Fiji’s 30-22 victory earlier in the day was an inspiration.

Those two performances by Manu Samoa and Fiji alone suggest this World Cup may be the most unpredictable ever. One can easily imagine Fiji beating both Wales and Australia to top Pool C, and Manu Samoa could conceivably upset England or Argentina or both in Pool D.

What about Australia losing to France? It wasn’t really a surprise was it?

SS

That was probably the most predictable result from the main fixtures of interest over the weekend but I’ll give the Australians this: they had a couple of moments in the match that reflect, if not entirely prove, the boorish confidence of Eddie Jones.

Fraser McReight is an openside that team can continue to build around, and they showed a couple of tricks to treasure – the first try to Mark Nawaqanitawase a prime example of shortening up France’s defence, which is possible a little flakier than South Africa’s.

One area of concern will be the goalkicking of Carter Gordon. He missed four kicks in the match (including the first chance at points just three minutes in) and he’ll need to find a way to bury those demons before the tournament starts.

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase - a danger man against France. (Source: Getty)

For France, couple of things do stand out for me: Antoine Dupont is still the best halfback in the world, with so much more riding on his performances now Romain Ntamack is out of the cup. And Fabien Galthie has an abundance of outsides to choose from.

France are good, no doubt, but I think New Zealand would have seen plenty of opportunity to exploit space when the sides meet in the opening match.

Which leads us to the final question. That’s it for the dress rehearsals. What do you think will lead coverage this week? Will Scott Barrett cop a ban when the judicial hearing is convened?

PM

Precedent suggests Barrett won’t cop a ban for two yellow cards, the first of which was not for foul play. However, history also shows that World Rugby’s judicial findings can, shall we say, surprise.

The committee is independent but may be under subtle pressure to set an example. No ban or a one-week ban – neither result would shock me. Either way, the second yellow for the hit on Malcolm Marx was reckless and, needless to say, unnecessary.