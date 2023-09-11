Patrick McKendry: Foul play lottery undermines officials and World Cup

Analysis: The opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup revealed an array of incidents handled very differently by the officials and in some cases not seen at all, writes Patrick McKendry.

One weekend into the Rugby World Cup and already we’re into card controversies over head clashes – a predictable state given the recent officiating inconsistencies but concerning nonetheless given the game’s determination to lower the risk of concussion.

It began with Tom Curry’s yellow card for a head-to-head clash on Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia during England’s remarkable 27-10 victory at Marseille yesterday which was upgraded to red – to the shock of many observers given the speed at which the pair met and the accidental nature of it.

It was eerily similar to Chile captain Martin Sigren’s collision with Japan wing Kotaro Matsushima during the Brave Blossoms’ 42-12 win in Toulouse this morning and yet a yellow card was deemed a satisfactory sanction by the officials.

This morning, in the opening minutes of South Africa’s 18-3 win over Scotland in Marseille, midfielder Jesse Kriel collided head-to-head with lock Jack Dempsey with no sanction whatsoever – not even a penalty. A card of any colour could have changed the complexion of the match.

Similarly, a single replay (significant perhaps?) of an incident during the second half of Wales’ 32-26 win over Fiji this morning revealed Welsh lock Will Rowlands’ arm connected with the jaw of Fiji prop Luke Tagi in a tackle which strangely went unnoticed by the television match official, along with the referee Matt Carley and his two assistants.

The inconsistencies of law application, and indeed the identification of the incidents, probably won’t surprise those who have watched the game over the last decade or so.

Tackling the second point first: some things simply get missed, and clearly the new TMO 'bunker' system, set up for the first time at this World Cup to identify incidents of foul play, will not see everything despite the array of screens available.

It’s the card lottery that’s probably the biggest worry.

Curry, whose team rallied to comfortably to beat Argentina despite his absence for more than 77 minutes, will face an independent judicial hearing following his dismissal and his highly-paid legal representatives would do worse than highlight how he was sanctioned far more harshly than Sigren, Kriel and Rowlands.

And therefore it would be no surprise to see his red card overturned – all of which would appear wrongheaded for those pleading with the game’s authorities to take head injuries more seriously.

If successful, the winning argument would be based around highlighting wrong decisions in order to dismiss another wrong decision.

After the farcical nature of the Owen Farrell case – where, in a World Cup warm-up game, he was yellow carded, then red carded, had his red card dismissed by the judicial committee and then reinstated by a World Rugby appeal and a two-match ban announced, nothing would come as a surprise.

Taking away the obvious dangers of head clashes and high tackles, such inconsistent decision making only eight games in undermines the match officials and the credibility of the entire tournament.