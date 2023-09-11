Scotty Stevenson: NZ have style issues, England's heart beats strongly

Analysis: TVNZ commentator and sports writer Scotty Stevenson dissects the World Cup's dramatic opening weekend.

1. New Zealand has style issues

France taught New Zealand a lesson in pressure rugby on Saturday morning in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. France have a game plan they understand with intrinsic simplicity, and as such they are able to shift gears when it matters.

France took their game to a new level after halftime, leaving the All Blacks struggling for rhythm. When the pressure was applied, New Zealand attempted to play percentage rugby. Unfortunately for them, it was low-percentage rugby.

There is nothing inherently bad about trying to play a kick-and-stick game, but you can’t do it when you don’t have any territorial advantage. You also shouldn’t try it when it is not your natural game. Which does beg the question: what is this New Zealand side’s natural game? They once were the instinctive entertainers of the game, now it seems they are constantly in reaction mode, and that is not how World Cups are won.

Head coach Ian Foster remains defiant. Of course he does. World Cups aren’t won on opening weekends. However, the ongoing collection of unwanted records (a first pool stage loss and New Zealand’s heaviest World Cup defeat) must be playing on the minds of the coaching staff and the playing group.

2. Fiji v Wales was everything we hoped for

There was always a nagging feeling that Fiji’s victory over England represented somewhat of a false dawn for the Island nations. The clash with Wales was going to tell the story, and unfortunately for the Flying Fijians, it was the same old story: Close but no cigar.

Waisea Nayacalevu on his way to scoring a stunning try for Fiji against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

It could have been different – Semi Radradra dropping the ball with time up on the clock and the tryline open will be a new emblem of Fijian heartache, but ‘could-have-beens’ aren’t often mentioned in the history books and they are not reflected on the scorecard.

You could make a solid argument that referee Matthew Carley’s decision not to show the Welsh a yellow card early in the final quarter of the match, when Fiji were hot on attack on the Welsh line, only to show Fiji one several minutes later, from which the Welsh scored, was a crucial turning point. It was. However, Fiji simply made too many mistakes to take advantage of their superior attack.

Wales did what they had to do. They survived at the end, 32-26. One thing is certain, this was the match of the opening round and daylight was second. If there is one thing this Fijian side has brought to France it’s a style of rugby that will at least win fans, if not win every match.

3. England’s heart still beats strongly

A man down after three minutes, and still a 27-10 victory over an Argentine side many predicted would be too strong for England. Nonsense. This was gritty, organised, galvanised England at its very best, and while they failed to score a try, this was a performance that must surely have silenced some doubters.

Owen Farrell’s absence through suspension may have been the biggest talking point ahead of this match, but in all fairness, it was a blessing in disguise. Farrell may have the respect of his teammates, but he does not have the classical, tactical brilliance of George Ford. England’s first-five was a revelation. When his team needed points, he kicked them. The second of his three dropped goals, from 50 metres, was a thing of beauty. In that moment, you could feel the souls leaving the Pumas' bodies.

England's skipper Courtney Lawes was inspired against Argentina. (Source: Getty)

It was not just Ford who could be singled out for special mention. His 27 points in the match was a spectacular and necessary haul, but the captaincy of Courtney Lawes was simply outstanding. Following the upgrading to red of Tom Curry’s card for a head clash with the Argentine fullback, Lawes picked up the England pack and carried them into the fray. It was inspired, accurate leadership.

Lawes represented something that other teams should be more wary of than pre-tournament form. England still possess an innate ability to think clearly under immense pressure. They have a much easier path to the playoffs than their bigger European rivals, and that path just became an awful lot clearer.

4. Eddie Jones. Just no

There are two schools of thought regarding Eddie Jones: The first says his ‘banter’ is great for the game and keeps rugby in the headlines. The second says his overt and tiresome petulance is representative of an out-of-control ego that now trades almost exclusively in playing the man not the ball.

Jones is waging a one-man war against the press, and seemingly everyone else outside his cult, this season. In Dunedin he called out a New Zealand fan for having no respect. In South Africa he called out a South African journalist for having no respect. The entire Australian press contingent was labelled negative as a parting shot as the team left Sydney for France. At one point the words, “if you don’t know anything about the game, don’t talk to me” were uttered.

Matt Faessler breaks free for the Wallabies against Georgia. (Source: Photosport)

After the Georgian game another journalist was called out for not being there. Even though Jones couldn’t remember that particular scribe’s name. Respect is a two-way street, Mr Jones.

It is one thing to be defiant as a coach – Jones’ record this season with the Wallabies is 1-5, with the 35-15 win over Georgia representing the team’s first victory under him. It is another to behave in a way that appears so genuinely at odds with the so-called ‘spirit of the game’.

The Wallabies are far from the finished product, but their tournament is far from finished. With any hope, Jones’ bemusing personal crusade against everyone is the first thing that comes to an end.

5. South Africa v Ireland will be a blast

Scotland had high hopes for their opening match of the World Cup against defending champions South Africa. Those hopes were sunk by their own set-piece ineptitude and an inability to make the most of South African mistakes.

South Africa did what South Africa always does: they pummelled Scotland into submission. Truth be told, though, they did enough wrong to convince Ireland they will be ripe for the picking when the two sides meet in a crunch Pool B clash.

South Africa conceded 18 turnovers in the match and tackled at just 81 percent. Any team with genuine championship chops would have been able to take advantage of that.