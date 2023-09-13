All Blacks front rowers 'working harder' to fix exposed scrum

While there are multiple areas the All Blacks are wanting to address as the Rugby World Cup ramps up to the knockout stages of the tournament, a key focus of the side currently is their set piece and in particular, the scrum.

The All Blacks are coming off the back of two bruising losses to the Springboks and France where their pack came off second-best at the set piece and breakdowns - an unexpected turn of events after getting some ferocity and technique injected into them with the arrival of Jason Ryan.

But it's happened, and the only way to address is in a fashion forwards know best - head on.

Speaking to media today, veteran hooker Dane Coles said Namibia, despite their minnow status and coming off a 52-8 loss to Italy, will be a good challenge for them to show their work-ons.

"A lot of their front row boys actually play for the Cheetahs so their lineout has got a real African theme to it with the way they drive and that so we've done a bit of work around that with the scrum plan and stuff like that," Coles said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They've got a lot of boys playing in the Currie Cup now so it's a well-respected pack and we know we need to turn up because it's a World Cup - they'll be full of emotion and passion and try to get into us which should be fun."

One All Black in particular currently under the pump is Southland front rower Ethan de Groot who was noticeably outperformed at scrum time by Springboks No.3 Frans Malherbe first-up in the Twickenham Test and then French tighthead Uini Atonio.

Ethan de Groot shows the scars of the All Blacks' battle against South Africa at Twickenham. (Source: Photosport)

Coles defended his front row teammate though, saying it was a teamwide issue and not just his.

"I think we've got to help the big fella out - obviously [Ethan de Groot] has been getting a bit of a hard time but he's still a young All Black too. People have to realise that," he said.

"[De Groot] came on to the scene and was doing the damage and this is just part of the journey a young front rower has to take.

"We've got to work harder together, especially as a front row, and be a bit smarter and working harder together and painting better pictures at training to help that."

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek agreed, saying de Groot will be better for the experience.

"He's a hell of a talented player, he's powerful, he's determined. He wouldn't be here if we didn't back him 100 percent to sort that out and that's the challenge everyone faces," Feek said.

"You talk to Owen Franks or Carl Hayman or any Test prop, no matter what position they've been in, there's been a few moments in their careers where they look back on it and that was a turning point for them.

"De Groot will get better and it's quite scary to think about to know he's going to get better for this because there's a lot of talent there."

All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek. (Source: Photosport)

Feek has been working hard to get the pack right after two unsatisfactory outings at the set piece although he believes they aren't far off from a return to form.

"With scrummaging now, with the power that we have and the timings and things like that, you could compare it to like a goal kick or goal kicker," Feek explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If he's a centimetre off, that could be three or four centimetres by the time a [front rower] engages and that can be the difference at international level and world cups when we want it to be as much game time as possible.

"Those little things are where we are at and trying to minimise that as best we can."

That mindset has trickled down to the players who just want to get their platforms right this Saturday in Toulouse.

"A real solid result would be nice but as a forward, the set-piece stuff is always massive for us," Coles added.

"We had a bit of a touch-up against France, so the scrum is very important. I think success is having a solid scrum, and the things we need to work on from [last] weekend.

"If we can improve that against Namibia, that would be awesome."