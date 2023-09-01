Week in pictures: Political hijinks, super moon and ABs disaster

1News delivers a weekly round up of the best photos from Aotearoa and around the world.
1.
Ethan de Groot showed the scars of the All Blacks' battle against South Africa at Twickenham where the boys enduring a thumping on the field and on the scoreboard.
The All Blacks went down 35 - 7 to the Springboks, denting some of their hype leading up to the Rugby World Cup.
2.
National Party leader Christopher Luxon was heckled at an Auckland media event as a man popped up over a fence behind him to ask some pointed questions.
It turned out the heckler was Visions NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka, who had previously tried to derail a Labour visit at the Ōtara markets.
3.
A son stolen at birth was pictured hugging his Chilean mother for the first time in 42 years.
“I love you very much,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden told his mother in Spanish as they embraced amid tears.
4.
A rare blue super moon dazzled stargazers across the world this week. It was the second full moon of August, which earns it the title of "blue moon".
It was also bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to earth — about 357,344km away.
5.
Now that's a big gator! A group of hunters captured the longest alligator ever recorded in the US state of Mississippi.
It weighed a whopping 364 kilograms and measured in at 14.3 metres long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches.
6.
It was a foggy start for Aucklanders on Thursday morning as tall buildings in the CBD seemed to disappear.
The fog led to a slow work commute and flight disruptions at Auckland Airport.
7.
More weather news made waves this week, this time in Florida as Hurricane Idalia bowled ashore bringing destruction in its wake.
Almost 438,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast.
8.
It was heartbreak for the Tall Blacks at the FIBA World Cup, as they crashed out at the group stage after blowing a big lead against Greece.
Fair Go presenter Pippa Wetzell wrote an insightful piece about the nerves she suffered watching her brother Yanni play for the Kiwi team.
9.
It was a tomato lovers paradise as Spain’s annual Tomatina street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.
Workers on trucks tipped 120 tonnes of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.
