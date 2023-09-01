Week in pictures: Political hijinks, super moon and ABs disaster

1News delivers a weekly round up of the best photos from Aotearoa and around the world.

1.

Ethan de Groot showed the scars of the All Blacks' battle against South Africa at Twickenham where the boys enduring a thumping on the field and on the scoreboard.

The All Blacks went down 35 - 7 to the Springboks, denting some of their hype leading up to the Rugby World Cup.

2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Luxon heckled at Auckland media event. (Source: 1News)

National Party leader Christopher Luxon was heckled at an Auckland media event as a man popped up over a fence behind him to ask some pointed questions.

It turned out the heckler was Visions NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka, who had previously tried to derail a Labour visit at the Ōtara markets.

3.

Jimmy Lippert Thyden as a child left and hugging his mother right. (Source: Associated Press)

A son stolen at birth was pictured hugging his Chilean mother for the first time in 42 years.

“I love you very much,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden told his mother in Spanish as they embraced amid tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

A rare blue super moon dazzled stargazers across the world this week. It was the second full moon of August, which earns it the title of "blue moon".

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

It was also bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to earth — about 357,344km away.

5.

From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that's a big gator! A group of hunters captured the longest alligator ever recorded in the US state of Mississippi.

It weighed a whopping 364 kilograms and measured in at 14.3 metres long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches.

6.

A foggy start in the city on Thursday has seen flights disrupted. (Source: 1News)

It was a foggy start for Aucklanders on Thursday morning as tall buildings in the CBD seemed to disappear.

The fog led to a slow work commute and flight disruptions at Auckland Airport.

7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Dickert wades through water in front of his home where the Steinhatchee River overflowed in Steinhatchee, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

More weather news made waves this week, this time in Florida as Hurricane Idalia bowled ashore bringing destruction in its wake.

A fallen tree lies atop the Mayo Cafe and a truck parked outside in Mayo, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. (Source: Associated Press)

Almost 438,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast.

8.

Tall Black Yanni Wetzell (centre) during the game. (Source: Getty)

It was heartbreak for the Tall Blacks at the FIBA World Cup, as they crashed out at the group stage after blowing a big lead against Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fair Go presenter Pippa Wetzell wrote an insightful piece about the nerves she suffered watching her brother Yanni play for the Kiwi team.

9.

A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

It was a tomato lovers paradise as Spain’s annual Tomatina street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tonnes of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.