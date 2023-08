A rare blue super moon has dazzled stargazers across the world overnight.

It was the second full moon of August, which earns it the title of "blue moon". It was also bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to earth — about 357,344km away.

Astrophotographers from Spain to Istanbul captured the rare event.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn't until 2037.

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea as a boat passes at Konnos bay near Ayia Napa and Protaras on the eastern part of the island of Cyprus. (Source: Associated Press)

The supermoon rises behind Ayioi Anargiroi Orthodox church near Ayia Napa and Protaras in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (Source: Associated Press)

The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday. (Source: Associated Press)

The supermoon rises in the sky of Gaza City. (Source: Associated Press)

The supermoon rises in the sky over the houses of Gaza City. (Source: Associated Press)

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain. (Source: Associated Press)